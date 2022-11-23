Five bold predictions for No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor

No. 23 Texas will host Baylor in a battle of in-state rivals for the regular season finale on Friday.

ESPN’s Football Power Index heavily favors the Horns, giving Texas an 82% chance to beat Baylor this week. Vegas has Texas as an 8.5-point favorite in this matchup.

Steve Sarkisian’s group enters following a massive 55-14 victory over Kansas where Texas combined for 427 rushing yards as a team. Big 12 title hopes are still alive for the Longhorns. A win and a Kansas State loss sets Texas up with a rematch vs. TCU.

The Bears are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to TCU on a last-second field goal. Despite having heightened aspirations at the start of the year, Baylor now hopes to salvage a disappointing 2022 campaign with a senior day spoiler over Texas.

Here are five bold predictions for Texas’ showdown against Baylor this weekend. Recent history shows that we are in store for a close ballgame in this one.

Bijan Robinson scores three touchdowns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Whittington goes over 100 yards

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas forces two turnovers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams combines under 56 points

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Bert Auburn hits a game winning field goal

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire