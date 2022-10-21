Five bold predictions for No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State

A clash between two of the best teams in the Big 12 Conference is on the horizon as No. 20 Texas (5-2, 3-1) travels to No. 11 Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday.

This crucial top-25 matchup is set to have significant Big 12 title implications as we approach the second half of the season.

ESPN’s FPI gives Texas an 66% chance to take down the Cowboys in this one. The Longhorns enter as six-point favorites, despite being ranked lower and on the road.

Texas escaped a tight battle at home vs. Iowa State last weekend to add to its three-game winning streak. The Longhorns were not quite clicking on all cylinders but managed to emerge victorious.

Oklahoma State is coming off its first loss of the season at the hands of TCU. The Cowboys held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter before falling in overtime.

Here are five bold predictions for Texas’ all-important road test vs. Oklahoma State this weekend.

Texas runs for over 200 total yards

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Whittington catches two touchdowns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas scores a non-offensive touchdown

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The winner of the turnover battle will win the game

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The winner of this game plays for the Big 12 title in Dec.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire