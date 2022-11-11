Five bold predictions for No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU

Texas hosts the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs for the biggest matchup of the college football weekend. The two Big 12 foes get together for a primetime top-25 showdown in Austin.

The Longhorns look to knock TCU outside of the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings with a win on Saturday. Texas has an opportunity to beat a top-five team at home for the first time since 1999.

TCU enters as the comeback kings of college football. The Frogs are a nation’s best 4-0 when trailing in the second half of games this season. A bit problematic for a Texas team who struggles late under Steve Sarkisian.

Texas is a popular pick by many experts around the college football landscape. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Longhorns a 73% chance the beat the Horned Frogs. In addition, Vegas favors Texas by seven points despite being the lower-ranked team.

Here are five bold predictions for No. 18 Texas’ massive game vs. No. 4 TCU this weekend.

Quinn Ewers connects on a deep shot

Bijan Robinson sets a career high for total yards

Texas scores a non-offensive touchdown

Quentin Johnston is held under 100 receiving yards

Texas holds on to a second half lead

