Five bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 5

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for a pivotal Week 5 contest against an unfamiliar opponent, the San Francisco 49ers. With opponents outside of the conference, football always becomes a bit more unpredictable. These teams and their players don’t quite know each other as well as they do against the teams that are competing for postseason positioning in the AFC or the NFC each and every season. With the dynamics of unfamiliarity at play, what will we see in Week 5 as the Dolphins square off against the San Francisco 49ers?

Here are some bold predictions.

View photos

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jesse Davis during an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Jesse Davis starts at left tackle

The Dolphins are embracing the gamesmanship of changing their left tackle amid the injury to Austin Jackson. Brian Flores was quick to reference every single offensive lineman on the roster who currently doesn’t hold a starting spot when asked about how the team will tackle the void at left tackle. But pushing Robert Hunt into the lineup is the most logical move — so look for incumbent right tackle Jesse Davis to kick to the left side to make room for Hunt to play next to Solomon Kindley.

View photos

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks to hand the ball off to running back Myles Gaskin (37) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins log a season high in rushing yards

Getting Hunt’s power into the lineup will probably help the Dolphins’ run game, believe it or not. Miami can fall in line behind Kindley and Hunt and should get plenty of push to that side when they’re committed to running the football. And, in order for Miami to keep San Francisco’s talented safeties and linebackers on their heels, Miami will need to keep the 49ers defense on their heels with play action and misdirection. That means more runs than we’ve seen in some of the other games this season so long as the game script doesn’t get away from the Dolphins.

View photos

Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs with the ball around Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Igbinoghene plays his best game as a Dolphin

The root of this bold take? The presumed return of Byron Jones. If Jones is back, Igbinoghene can play the Dolphins’ preferred role for him — not the role that was meant for Jones. And after getting pressed into bigger action, the 2020 1st-round pick has been exposed to some baptism by fire and learned some hard lessons on the gridiron.

Story continues