Five bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 9

The Miami Dolphins are facing quite the opportunity this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, moving to 5-3 on the season with a big road win over an upstart Cardinals team would be quite the impressive victory and would undoubtedly kickstart nothing but hype around the Dolphins, who will enter a third-quarter of the 2020 season after this game with winnable football games all around. Miami will have an equal or better record than each of their next four opponents after Sunday no matter what happens in Week 9. But in the big picture, the Dolphins have the chance to win their fifth football game on Sunday in their eighth try — it took Miami 16 games to win that many contests last season.

This is a big game for Miami, make no mistake. So, with that in mind, what should we expect to see this weekend as the Dolphins face the Cardinals? We’re glad you asked.

Here are five bold predictions:

Kyler Murray throws as many interceptions as he did in all of October

That would be two. Murray threw two interceptions in October while guiding the Cardinals to a 3-1 record for the month — and the lone loss came in the first game of the month against the Carolina Panthers. Murray had a three interception stinker against the Detroit Lions earlier this season as well and has a total of 7 interceptions on the season; but given the Dolphins’ ability to generate turnovers and Murray’s aggressive approach, look for Miami to steal a few possessions against the Cardinals.

Miami holds Murray to a season low in rushing yards

The Dolphins staff has done a good job of taking away what opposing teams do well as of late — and there’s no reason to think that won’t continue against Arizona. Does that mean Miami will have all the answers for Arizona? No. But Miami, if they’re disciplined with their linebackers, will likely force Murray to sit in the backfield to beat them. Murray’s season low is 29 yards. Look for the Dolphins to challenge that.

