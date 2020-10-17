Five bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for a Week 6 contest against the New York Jets in a clash of two teams that seem to be trending in opposite directions. The Dolphins, by design, hit rock bottom in 2019. The New York Jets? They finished 6-2 over the second half of 2019 but now find themselves at 0-5 and without much hope of improvement in the immediate future. Looking for a win this week is perfectly fine, but how might we get there? What’s going to be the big storyline from Jets vs. Dolphins in Week 6?

Here are some bold predictions.

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) waits in the tunnel before taking on the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Mike Gesicki has a second ‘revenge game’ vs. Adam Gase

Mike Gesicki’s first season in the NFL came under Gase and it was a miserable campaign. 20% of the team’s reps for Gesicki came in pass protection. That was, as expected, a disaster. It seems as though the only ones who couldn’t have seen that coming was the coaching staff in place at the time.

In Gesicki’s first career game against Gase, the tight end exploded for 95 yards. We’re betting that this time around, Gesicki has yet another “revenge game” versus Gase’s Jets and provides yet another reminder of how silly it was to waste his talents in pass protection for his rookie season.

Nov 3, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks over the offensive line during the first half against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick is not sacked throughout the game

Fitzpatrick has taken at least one sack in each of the Dolphins’ first five games this season. Three times, Fitzpatrick has been sacked once. The Buffalo Bills managed to wrestle him down three times. But by and large the Dolphins’ pass protection is well improved over last year’s unit. And the expectation should begin to arise that so long as Fitzpatrick makes good decisions, he’ll be able to avoid sacks all together.

Yes, there are still free runners coming through Miami’s protection from time to time. But generally speaking, Fitzpatrick has handled those well and his ability to make the first arriving defender miss should be able to pop the Jets’ rush lanes this week. The Jets are an undisciplined team — Fitzpatrick getting outside the pocket could provide big gains.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) is congratulated by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) after Howard intercepted a pass in the end zone intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 4, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

