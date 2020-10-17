Five bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for a Week 6 contest against the New York Jets in a clash of two teams that seem to be trending in opposite directions. The Dolphins, by design, hit rock bottom in 2019. The New York Jets? They finished 6-2 over the second half of 2019 but now find themselves at 0-5 and without much hope of improvement in the immediate future. Looking for a win this week is perfectly fine, but how might we get there? What’s going to be the big storyline from Jets vs. Dolphins in Week 6?
Here are some bold predictions.
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) waits in the tunnel before taking on the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Mike Gesicki has a second ‘revenge game’ vs. Adam Gase
Mike Gesicki’s first season in the NFL came under Gase and it was a miserable campaign. 20% of the team’s reps for Gesicki came in pass protection. That was, as expected, a disaster. It seems as though the only ones who couldn’t have seen that coming was the coaching staff in place at the time.
In Gesicki’s first career game against Gase, the tight end exploded for 95 yards. We’re betting that this time around, Gesicki has yet another “revenge game” versus Gase’s Jets and provides yet another reminder of how silly it was to waste his talents in pass protection for his rookie season.
Nov 3, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks over the offensive line during the first half against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Ryan Fitzpatrick is not sacked throughout the game
Fitzpatrick has taken at least one sack in each of the Dolphins’ first five games this season. Three times, Fitzpatrick has been sacked once. The Buffalo Bills managed to wrestle him down three times. But by and large the Dolphins’ pass protection is well improved over last year’s unit. And the expectation should begin to arise that so long as Fitzpatrick makes good decisions, he’ll be able to avoid sacks all together.
Yes, there are still free runners coming through Miami’s protection from time to time. But generally speaking, Fitzpatrick has handled those well and his ability to make the first arriving defender miss should be able to pop the Jets’ rush lanes this week. The Jets are an undisciplined team — Fitzpatrick getting outside the pocket could provide big gains.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) is congratulated by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) after Howard intercepted a pass in the end zone intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 4, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]
Joe Flacco throws three interceptions
Miami force three turnovers against the 49ers in Week 5 — can they do it again? Miami’s secondary is back to full strength and as a result we should expect to see this team begin to hawk the ball with consistency. Xavien Howard is on quite the pace early on with three interceptions in his last three games and safety Bobby McCain has begun to turn on the heat and has successfully answered questions about his play as a potential free safety over the last several weeks.
With Flacco starting just his second game of the season, there will be the risk of communication issues that could open the door for the Dolphins to log an easy turnover if the team can pressure the quarterback.
We’re betting we see it more than once this weekend.
Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Van Ginkel logs multiple sacks
Van Ginkel is flashing in a big way after a slow start to the season. He’s now second on the team in sacks (2.5) through five games and just a half-sack off the team lead, which is currently held by Emmanuel Ogbah. We’re going to go out on a limb and say Van Ginkel’s disruptive play continues this week and come Sunday morning, he’s going to be in the team lead for sacks. Look for Van Ginkel to create chaos crashing in off the edge — with Miami looking to stuff the box, his quickness will get a few free runs as the Jets attempt to take away the most threatening defender inside.
Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
The Dolphins win big
Bold prediction? Maybe not on the surface. But if we’re going to offer a bold prediction, try this one on for size: Miami enjoys their biggest margin of victory on the year. The previous high? Last week’s 43-17 victory (26 points) over the 49ers. We have our highest confidence yet that Miami will win on Sunday. But can they replicate some of their dominant success from their two wins this season and apply it to an even lesser opponent than each of Miami’s first two victims on the schedule?
For the sake of a bold prediction entering tomorrow’s game, we’re saying ‘yes’. Dolphins win big!