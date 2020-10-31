Five bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 8

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for the biggest moment in recent team history. Yes, the Dolphins made a trip to the postseason in 2016. But Miami will need more than just some lucky bounces to become a persistent playoff contender — which is why the arrival of Tua Tagovailoa this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams is so important. Miami has a star at the quarterback position and this will be his first start; but he’ll also need to prove he can play at the pro level. If he does, look out. This Dolphins team could be a whole lot of fun and their postseason appearances could be a while lot more frequent than once every six years or so.

What should we expect to see this weekend as the Dolphins face the Rams? We’re glad you asked. Here are five bold predictions:

View photos

Oct 20, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) reacts to his first down catch against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Ramsey is successful in mirroring DeVante Parker

Ramsey is every bit as advertised and to be honest it is surprising to hear little to no conversation about Ramsey’s presence in this football game amid all of the discussion around the Dolphins choosing to start Tua Tagovailoa against Aaron Donald. Ramsey is a stud and he’s being moved around at a higher rate than years past, which should have him well aligned to create headaches for the Dolphins as they look to free up DeVante Parker.

Given Miami’s lack of motion at the snap to this point in the season, it is difficult to envision them opening that strategy up too much against Ramsey and the Rams. Advantage: Rams.

View photos

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) sacks New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 18, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

Two more sacks for Emmanuel Ogbah

Ogbah is currently inside the top-10 in the NFL in sacks and is persistent each and every week with his ability to create pressure. There’s no reason to think that will stop this week — Ogbah is facing a quarterback with only modest mobility and not a lot of strong assets on the offensive line. If Ogbah can filter through the noise of misdirection, we expect him to claim his fair share of wins and then some in this contest. Two more sacks would leave him plenty behind the NFL’s leader, Cleveland’s Myles Garret (9). But it would put him in good company in the top-5.

View photos

Sep 13, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) rushes against Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues