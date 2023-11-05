Five bold predictions, including how many games will UTEP men win this year?

The UTEP men's basketball team's path to improving on a 14-18 mark from a year ago is simple in theory.

The Miners were 346th nationally in 3-point shooting last season out of 353 teams, 344th in free-throw shooting and 338th in assist-to-turnover ratio. In Conference USA play, they were 1-5 in games decided by one possession or in overtime.

More: CUSA men's basketball standings

If UTEP can improve to the top 200 in those three statistics and everything else stays the same — this was the point of recruiting and the offseason focus — the Miners can win 20 games.

Will that happen? Here are five predictions about the 2023-24 season, which starts Monday against McMurry.

How much better will they shoot?

Here is the lowest of bars, so UTEP has to do more than clear it. To get to the national average, the Miners have to add five percentage points to their 29.4% 3-point shooting and 10% to their 62.2% free-throw shooting.

From a 3-point perspective, the biggest upgrade is junior college guard Corey Camper, who was 36% last year beyond the arc.

More: CUSA men's basketball schedule

That's not an area where star transfer Zid Powell excelled last year at Buffalo, so much of the improvement will have to come from within with returning starters Otis Frazier, Calvin Solomon and Tae Hardy. Hardy in particular needs to improve on his 32% clip last season and he spent the offseason working on that.

"We better be better at shooting 3-pointers and we better be better at shooting free throws or they’re going to run me out of town," coach Joe Golding said. "If you can’t make free throws and you can’t make 3s, it becomes difficult to score. That’s what happened last year."

In terms of what UTEP lost and what it added in recruiting, it should be much better from the free-throw line, starting with a big upgrade with Powell.

Prediction: UTEP shoots 4% better from 3-point range to get to the edge of the top 200 and shoots 12% better from the line to comfortably get it in the top half of the country there.

How much better will they take care of the ball?

Golding said he wants to get the Miners to a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio and that is the boldest prediction that could be made for a team that was at 0.76 last year. That national average was 0.95, so getting a 1-to-1 ratio is more realistic.

While there is belief that Powell can go a ways toward fixing that, his ratio last year was similar to last year's Miner point guard, Shamar Givance.

Where UTEP struggled was silly turnovers, as it gave the ball away about three times more per game than the national average. That's been the point of emphasis and so far the preseason results haven't been great.

From an Xs and Os standpoint, this will be Golding's biggest challenge.

"We were one of the worst in the country at assist-to-turnovers, the first time that’s happened to me in a long time," Golding said. "We try to be 2-for-1 each night, we have to do a better job of valuing the basketball."

Prediction: The emphasis pays dividend as the Miners improve to 0.90, not quite the national average but significantly better.

Powell's impact is bigger than his numbers

On the scoreboard, where Powell will help most is on the free-throw line, where he was a 79% shooter last year — good nationally, great at UTEP.

Other than that, statistically he's a productive point guard who averaged 13.0 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals last season. Those aren't superstar numbers, but they are what a UTEP team that is counting on having five or six players in double figures each night needs.

He's already made a mark with his leadership, and that's where he will be biggest at UTEP.

Prediction: That assist number gets better, the others stay about the same, so he finishes at 13.0 points, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals. Powell's worth will be measured by how many games UTEP wins.

How many games will UTEP win?

The Miners get off to a good start in non-conference and play better at the Haskins Center than on the road. They finish the non-conference schedule at 11-4, including a win at Golding's old team Abilene Christian, then go 11-5 in Conference USA to tie for third.

UTEP then wins a game in the CUSA tournament to make the NIT. The Miners win a game there and finish 24-11 for a solid step-forward season.

CUSA isn't as good, but ...

The league won't fall off a cliff. Last year, CUSA went 17-3 in the three-postseason tournaments, with Florida Atlantic making the Final Four, North Texas beating UAB for the NIT crown and Charlotte winning the CBI.

Those four teams departed to the American Athletic Conference, but the teams replacing them have some pedigree. Liberty won 27 games last year, Sam Houston won 26 and New Mexico State was a perennial NCAA tournament team until it's problems last season.

CUSA will always be a one-bid league — obviously since all its NCAA tournament success hasn't changed that nothing can — but this still is a borderline top-10 conference.

Prediction: Liberty makes it seven of the last nine years as a CUSA team wins a first-round game in the NCAA tournament, the sixth as a double-digit seed.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Five bold prediction for the UTEP men's basketball team for 2023-24