Five bold predictions for Georgia football in 2023: Carson Beck, October test and more

Georgia football ended the last two seasons on top of the college football world and starts the new one in that same spot.

So picking Georgia to win it all again isn’t exactly a bold prediction. I’ve got them No. 1 on my Associated Press poll ballot.

Every season offers twists and turns.

Here are my bold predictions for the Bulldogs in 2023:

Georgia will get to 32

By the end of this season, Georgia will have the longest winning streak since Miami’s 34 from 2000-03. A perfect 15-0 record will give the Bulldogs’ 32 straight wins.

That will put Georgia eighth for college football’s longest winning streak all-time.

Oklahoma holds the record of 47 from 1953-57.

Picks will be aplenty

No Georgia player has had more than 4 interceptions in a season since Kirby Smart became head coach.

Either Malaki Starks or Javon Bullard will get to 5. Bullard is expected to start at safety opposite Starks.

Bullard had his first two interceptions as a Bulldog in the national championship rout of TCU. Starks had a pair of interceptions in the first three games.

The last Georgia player with more than 4 interceptions was Dominick Sanders with 6 in 2015.

Georgia will get a test in October

The Nov. 18 game at Tennessee looks like the biggest regular season test. The Ole Miss matchup a week earlier in Athens also could be a landmine game.

Georgia’s first test of the season will come in October. Not against Florida in Jacksonville and certainly not at Vanderbilt, but the Oct. 7 game against Kentucky, a week after playing at Auburn.

Liam Coen is back at offensive coordinator after a year with the Rams and will work with NC State transfer quarterback Devin Leary. Georgia won 16-6 at Kentucky last year.

Carson Beck will throw more touchdown passes than Stetson Bennett

With Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator, Aaron Murray threw 35 touchdown passes in 2011 and 36 in 2012. Stetson Bennett didn’t hit 30 in either of the last two seasons, throwing 29 in 2021 and 27 in 2022.

Bennett rushed for 10 touchdowns last season, the vast majority in the red zone. Look for Beck to get the ball in the end zone more when Georgia gets inside the 20.

Brock Bowers gets Heisman love

Expect Brock Bowers to have the highest Heisman finish by a tight end since Notre Dame’s Ken McAfee finished third in 1977, but he won’t make the cut to snag an invitation to New York as a finalist.

The junior will have to settle for another All-American selection and becoming the first player to win two straight Mackey Awards for nation’s top tight end.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Five Georgia football predictions for the 2023 season