Five bold predictions for the Eagles in 2023 NFL draft

The smoke screens and guessing games are finally set to end, as the Carolina Panthers will be on the clock in a little over 35 hours from now.

The draft started in Mobile, and on Thursday at 8 p.m., three months of analysis and visit will conclude with franchise-altering selections in the first round.

Howie Roseman is bold and loves to move up and down the draft board, and we’re predicting five big moves centered around Philadelphia.

Eagles land Bijan Robinson mid first round

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 16: Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Devin Harper #16 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Robinson badly wants to be drafted by the Eagles, and we predict that it could happen, just at picks 15-18 after Philadelphia swaps picks with a quarterback-needy team.

Eagles draft a TE with one of their first four picks



Dallas Goedert is a top-five tight end, but the overall production of the Eagles’ offense dips when he’s out of the lineup.

Philadelphia has been notorious for having two viable options at tight end on the roster, and the Birds get bold by selecting a tight end with one of their four picks in the top 100.

Names like Luke Schoonmaker from Michigan, Zack Kuntz from Old Dominion, Cameron Latu from Alabama and Payne Durham from Purdue all fit the mold.

Eagles trade up for DT Jalen Carter



If the Eagles covet the Georgia All-American defensive tackle, they’ll need to leapfrog the Chicago Bears.

Look for Howie Roseman to target two or three players for a potential trade-up if the board starts to swing.

Bijan Robinson won't get past the Philadelphia Eagles at 10

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Howie Roseman mentioned adding “unique players” at key positions when asked about his draft process after signing Jalen Hurts to a massive extension.

There’s no more talented difference maker in the draft than Robinson, and Roseman finally bucks the trend and drafts the Texas All-American running back.

Eagles trade back to No. 38 overall with the Raiders

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo, bringing stability to the quarterback position for the next year or two.

At 31 years old and injury-prone, Las Vegas will take steps to sneak back into the first round, offering pick No. 38 in the second round and another pick.

If that happens, keep an eye on the Eagles at 30 as a potential trade-down partner. Philadelphia secures another second-round pick while acquiring more assets.

Eagles double dip at pass rusher in Round 2

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will look to upgrade the offensive line with a difference maker but could help a retooled defense by adding two pass rushers in round two.

Philadelphia boldly double-dips at the edge rusher position with a true defensive end and an athletic outside linebacker that offers versatility.

