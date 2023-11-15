Five bold predictions for Colorado’s Friday night matchup at Washington State

On Friday night, head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will look to get one win closer to bowl eligibility when they travel to Pullman to take on the Washington State Cougars.

Both teams enter the matchup with 4-6 records and each is in desperate need of a win down the stretch.

Like the Buffs, Washington State started the 2023 season off hot with a 4-0 record but has now lost six straight. After playing well early on, the Cougars’ season is now on life support.

As we await kickoff between these two Pac-12 squads, here are five bold predictions for the Buffaloes’ penultimate regular season game:

The Buffs account for more than 100 rushing yards

Even if it was mainly the Sheduer Sanders show last week against Arizona, the Buffs showed a little life in the ground game. I expect them to build off that this week as they’ll eclipse the 100-yard mark as a team against the Cougars.

Shilo Sanders gets a pick

Shilo Sanders is due for another big moment. The safety has been a disruptive defensive back for the Buffs and I predict he will produce a clutch interception for Colorado.

Colorado sacks Cameron Ward at least three times

Part of Colorado’s defensive turnaround following the bye week has been the improved play along the defensive front. I expect Jordan Domineck and company to once again be disruptive and sack Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward at least three times on Friday night.

Jimmy Horn Jr. leads the team in receiving yards

Like Shilo Sanders on the defense, an offensive player who is due a big performance is wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Horn did record a touchdown last week against Arizona and only hauled in two catches for 37 yards. Look for Horn to come on strong for the Buffs and lead the team in receiving yards against the Cougars.

Buffs earn a tough road win

I really believed the Buffs would beat Arizona last weekend, and truth be told, they should have. I expect Coach Prime and his team to respond the right way and take advantage of a struggling Washington State team to earn a much-needed road victory.

