Five bold predictions for Auburn vs Alabama State

Every Auburn fan is already look at next week’s matchup with Penn State.

There’s still business to take care of at Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend when Alabama State comes to town.

This game will be an easy win for the Tigers as Bryan Harsin’s team dealt with a similar foe last weekend when they beat Akron 60-10.

There still could be some exciting moments in this week’s action and I am going to take a stab at some of those with some bold predictions.

Here are some potential exciting outcomes that could happen in Auburn’s battle with Alabam State on Saturday.

Bo Nix will complete 90 percent of his passes again

Nix had his best game ever as an Auburn Tiger last week. I bet he does it again on Saturday.

The defense will get two interceptions

The only knock against the defense in their performance last week was no turnovers. That changes this weekend against Alabama State.

Jarquez Hunter rushes for over 120 yards

Hunter stole the show in the second half against Akron. I predict that he flat-out takes over the game late after Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers get taken out with the starters.

Dee Davis steals the show

Auburn fans wanted to see more of the freshman quarterback last weekend. If he gets in and makes a play, he will be the main talking point after the game.

Shutout

My final bold prediction is that the Tigers get a shut out against Alabama State. the starters did not allow any points but the defense gave up some scores late. This Saturday, they stand strong for all four quarters.

