The Tigers should be able to take care of business in their Homecoming battle with Georgia State.

The Panthers have struggled at times this season with things on multiple sides of the ball. On offense, they needed to make a change at the quarterback position but still have no threat to attack Auburn through the air. On defense, Georgia State has not had much success stopping anyone this year.

Saturday, Auburn will have a chance to make things right after suffering their first loss last week. They could dominate the competition and gain some confidence heading into their SEC opening against LSU.

Here are five bold predictions for Auburn vs Georgia State.

Auburn will have multiple 100-yard rushers

Auburn should be able to run the ball at will. Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter, and Shaun Shivers will all have a great shot at reaching the 100-yard mark.

Auburn has multiple 75-yard receivers

Georgia State is very suspect when defending the pass. Auburn may try to attack through the air to help clean things up from last Saturday's game plan.

Ten catches for the tight ends

Auburn's tight end room looked good through the first three games, they have a chance to pop off on Saturday.

Auburn will force three turnovers

The Auburn defense has only forced three turnovers all season. On Saturday, they double their turnover outpoint.

The pass rush gets four sacks on Saturday

The Auburn defensive pass rush struggled against Penn State. hey come out and make a statement on Saturday.

