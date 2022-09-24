Five bold predictions for Alabama-Vanderbilt

In less than two hours Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for its first SEC matchup of the 2022 season against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Crimson Tide is looking to create an identity for this season as the first few weeks have consisted of nothing but inconsistency.

Bryce Young and the Alabama offense are searching for a more consistent passing game as well as a more punishing and physical ground game. Tonight against Vanderbilt would be a great opportunity to find a rhythm on offense.

Defensively, Alabama will have its hands full with a Vandy offense that has two talented quarterbacks in AJ Swann and Mike Wright. The top playmaker for the Commodores is wide receiver Will Sheppard who leads the SEC in catches, yards, and touchdowns entering Week 4.

With kickoff just around the corner, here are five bold predictions for Alabama versus Vandy.

Bryce Young throws for four TD's

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jermaine Burton records his first 100-yard receiving performance

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Booker continues to make noise on the OL

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dallas Turner records multiple sacks

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Terrion Arnold records his first career interception

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire