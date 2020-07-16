After a summer spent without sports, football is almost here. At least, we hope so.

As of right now, training camp is but a few weeks away, meaning the 49ers' quest to avenge their Super Bowl LIV loss is about to enter the next stage.

The offseason was filled with questions about Jimmy Garoppolo's ability to be the long-term quarterback, George Kittle's contract, Raheem Mostert's trade demand and a little roster shakeup.

All that aside, the 49ers still have a loaded roster that is primed to win now. We haven't had any OTAs or minicamp to dissect. There have been only Instagram videos to look at and opine over. From Javon Kinlaw's knife workout to Brandon Aiyuk's one-handed snag, the 49ers have given us a few impressive viral workout moments.

But with camp almost here, it's time to grab our crystal ball and make some bold predictions for how the 49ers' 2020 season will unfold. (Our first prediction is that there will be a season. That one is on the house.)

Five bold predictions for 49ers' 2020 NFL season as training camp nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area