Five biggest Week 9 games with CFP implications

As the calendar prepares to turn to November, we have one more week of college football games set for kickoff in October. The race for one of the four spots in the College Football Playoffs is starting to heat up with some massive matchups that could make or break some team’s cases for the annual four-team tournament.

Surprisingly enough the Florida Gators are among the big matchups but not to make their case for the CFP. They have an opportunity to play spoiler against their biggest rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs.

In my top five games with CFP implications, we have matchups in the Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC. So which games should you circle this weekend? Let’s dive into it.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions

In our first matchup, we head to Happy Valley as the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. No one has been able to really slow down the high-powered offense led by C.J. Stroud. Last year the Buckeyes won 33-24 and Ohio State has won five straight. The last PSU victory came in 2016, which was also played in State College, Pennsylvania.

All eyes should firmly be on this game as these two teams are jockeying for position in the Big Ten East race.

Michigan State Spartans at No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

The battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy goes down this weekend as the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines welcome the Michigan State Spartans to the Big House in Ann Arbor. These two teams have split the last four meetings with the Spartans winning the last two. Can Mel Tucker go three for three against Jim Harbaugh and end the Wolverines’ perfect season bid?

This is another team that has given Harbaugh fits since his return to his Alma Mater, but the Wolverines have clearly been the better team. All that goes out the window when rivals face off.

No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are coming off their come-from-behind victory over the Texas Longhorns and look to maintain their spot as the No. 2 team in the Big 12. This week they face another Big 12 contender in the Kansas State Wildcats. These two teams have played each other since their Big 8 days.

The Pokes and the Wildcats each come in with 3-1 records in conference play. Can the Cowboys fight off a team looking to play spoiler? While Oklahoma State’s path to the CFP is tougher with a loss already, there is still some hope for Mike Gundy and company.

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats are also looking to spoil the Cinderella season for the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. Their path to the SEC title game became near impossible after losses to South Carolina and Ole Miss but they can prevent the Vols from achieving heights they haven’t seen in over a decade.

Last year it was a shootout as the Vols outlasted the Wildcats, 45-42. Overall Tennessee owns this series 82-26-9 and is the winner of eight of the last 10. Can Tennessee keep pace with Georgia as their huge SEC East showdown looms next week?

Florida Gators vs No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (Jacksonville, Florida)

Of course, the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party had to make the cut. A rivalry game with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs has huge implications. Earlier in the year, the defending national champions looked like mortals for their performances against Kent State and Missouri before pouring it on against Auburn and Vanderbilt.

On the opposite sideline where first-year head coach Billy Napier seemed to reset the expectations with a season-opening victory against then-ranked No. 8 Utah. The expectations were once again reset as the Gators have gone 3-3 and 1-3 in SEC play with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee, LSU, and a close call against South Florida.

But as we always say, you can throw rankings and record books out the window when rivals meet.

