Our Five: Biggest upsets of 2018 college football season so far

Through three weeks of the college football season, most of the usual suspects sit atop the rankings with conference play soon underway. But there have still been quite a few upsets along the way. In this week’s Our Five, we’re ranking the biggest upsets of the year thus far.

Though Texas has since bounced back with wins over Tulsa and USC, the start to Tom Herman’s second season looked a lot like the first. For a second straight season, the Longhorns dropped their opener to Maryland.

Maryland, on the heels of a tumultuous offseason, jumped out to a 24-7 lead, completely outclassing the Texas defense in the process. Texas cut the deficit to 24-22 by halftime, but eventually fell 34-29. The Longhorns had three chances to take the lead in the game’s final minutes but turned the ball over all three times. It was a rough start to the year for UT, which was a 13.5 favorite to beat the Terps.

In a game it played without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, Nebraska dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 1957 with a five-point loss to Troy, one of the better teams in the Sun Belt (just ask LSU). The Huskers, in the first year under expected program savior Scott Frost, have now lost six straight games dating back to last year.

Andrew Bunch, a walk-on, got the start vs. Troy and showed that he’s not the perfect fit for Frost’s offense that Martinez, a heralded true freshman, is. The dual-threat Martinez is expected to return soon as the Huskers enter Big Ten play. Frost is going to need Martinez if the Huskers are going to be competitive during a clear rebuilding year.

Herm Edwards got an early chance to say “I told you so” when his Arizona State Sun Devils upset No. 15 Michigan State at home. ASU’s hire of Edwards, who hadn’t coached since 2008, was almost universally panned, but the Sun Devils were impressive in the win over the Spartans in Tempe. The Sun Devils trailed 13-3 entering the fourth quarter, but came all the way back to win on a last-second Brandon Ruiz field goal. Another Ruiz field goal preceded the game winner, but ASU tied it on a 27-yard TD connection between Manny Wilkins and N’Keal Harry.

The luster of the win was sullied a bit by ASU’s loss to San Diego State over the weekend, but it’s evident that the Sun Devils will be much better than most expected in Edwards’ first season.

Kentucky fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. After 31 straight losses dating back to 1986, the Wildcats finally beat rival Florida in Week 2 — and did so in The Swamp. After trailing 10-7 at halftime, Kentucky scored 14 points in the third quarter, including a beautiful 54-yard touchdown pass from Terry Wilson to Lynn Bowden. That proved to be the winning score.

Florida is in somewhat of a rebuilding season in Dan Mullen’s first year as head coach, but was ranked No. 25 at the time and was a two-touchdown favorite over the Wildcats. The Gators (2-1) bounced back with a win over Colorado State while the Wildcats are off to a 3-0 start for the second straight season.

Wisconsin entered the season dripping with College Football Playoff hype, but a loss to unranked BYU should prove to be a significant hindrance to UW’s title hopes. The Wisconsin offense could not get a rhythm going against a much-improved BYU defense. Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor was mostly kept in check while QB Alex Hornibrook turned in an underwhelming performance, including a costly interception early in the third quarter. Kicker Rafael Gaglianone had a chance to send the game to overtime in the final minute, but his kick sailed wide.

Moving into Big Ten play, there is no room for error for the Badgers, who dropped from No. 6 all the way down to No. 18 with the loss to the Cougars, who won just four games last season.

Honorable mention: Akron 39, Northwestern 34; Villanova 19, Temple 17; Eastern Michigan 20, Purdue 19

