Five biggest offseason priorities facing the Cleveland Cavaliers

INDEPENDENCE — Four days removed from the end of the season, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said he was “still a little heartsick.”

The Cavs (44-38) improved their win total by 22, the second-biggest jump in franchise history, trailing only the plus-24 by the 1991-92 team. But Altman was still not over play-in tournament losses to the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks, especially since the Cavs looked on track for a top-six seed until All-Star center Jarrett Allen fractured his left middle finger on March 6.

“The thing I come back to a lot is just talking to our fans and then rival executives or coaches, and they say, 'Man, you guys are so much fun to watch,’” Altman said Tuesday.

"They were playing the right way. Great character players that really bought in, and give [coach] J.B. Bickerstaff a lot of credit for creating an identity, a culture, a buy-in about team. This really was a team that was uniquely for Cleveland … and I think that's probably what I'm most proud of, the unselfish play.”

The Cavs had first-time All-Stars in Allen and point guard Darius Garland. Garland is a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, Kevin Love for Sixth Man and third overall pick Evan Mobley for Rookie of the Year. Mobley and Isaac Okoro played in the Rising Stars event during All-Star weekend, and Allen, Garland and Mobley won the Skills Challenge on Mobley’s half-court shot.

“A long runway ahead of exciting basketball,” Altman said. “We're excited, really excited for the future, obviously, and the work continues.”

Here are the five most intriguing offseason decisions Altman faces, and how I would handle them.

Keep restricted free agent guard Collin Sexton

The Cavs will have the right to match any offers for Sexton, a restricted free agent who hired agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports in February. Offers may be few, especially since the Cavs won 37 games without Sexton and he’s coming off surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on Nov. 17 that limited him to 11 games.

Ideally, Sexton would stay in Cleveland on a short-term deal. Altman pledged his support, calling Sexton “an important part of this team” and saying he deserved a chance to win after launching the Cavs’ culture change with his work ethic after he was drafted eighth overall in 2018.

The Cavs are desperate for scoring — ranking 25th in the league in points per game (107.8) and 20th in offensive rating (111.0). Sexton posted career-highs in points (24.3), field goal percentage (.475) and assists (4.4) in 60 games in 2020-21. Sexton might end up as a sixth man, but the Cavs will need one of those if Kevin Love departs after the final year of his contract in 2022-23. Now is not the time to let a dependable 20-points per game scorer like Sexton get away.

Don’t extend Caris LeVert’s contract

Acquired in a Feb. 6 trade from the Indiana Pacers, LeVert sprained his right foot and was limited to 21 games (including the two play-ins). LeVert is in the final year of his contract that will pay him nearly $18.8 million next season. Although Garland called LeVert their “missing piece" when he arrived, there is no rush to extend him.

The Cavs need more time to see if LeVert is a fit. He was largely an isolation scorer in Cleveland; one can still hear Bally Sports television analyst Austin Carr saying “too much dribbling.”

“His strength is to go get one, no doubt. Iso scorer,” Altman said of LeVert. “But he also made some great plays in and around the basket finding guys.”

LeVert played with Allen in Brooklyn from the start of the 2017 season until Jan. 13, 2021, when Allen was dealt to the Cavs and LeVert to the Pacers in the multi-team James Harden deal. They still have their special lob connection, especially valuable when Garland rests.

Columbus-born LeVert is 27, the perfect age for the young Cavs. But should Altman decide LeVert doesn’t work well with the group, LeVert’s expiring contract could come in handy at the 2023 trade deadline.

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) has played his way into the possibility of a max contract extension. [Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports]

Get Darius Garland’s max contract extension done

The Cavs’ biggest accomplishment this season was to establish their big three of Garland, Allen and Mobley. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Garland is eligible for a five-year, $182.2 million max contract extension in July, and there’s no reason to delay locking him up.

Garland made a huge leap in 2021-22, which started when he was named to USA Basketball’s Select team that practiced against the Olympians in Las Vegas, then was promoted to the senior national team.

“He was elite by so many metrics,” Altman said. “He was ninth in the league in net rating, on/off court. He impacted winning on such an amazing level, it was really hard to not have him on the court.

“I’m one of the rare people in the world that has probably watched every minute of Darius Garland basketball dating back to Vanderbilt when he played 4½ games. So when people ask are you surprised about this jump, I'm not because I've seen his flashes early in his career and even in his much-maligned rookie year.

"The creativity, the imagination, he's just an exciting player. He's going to be in Cleveland for a long time and he embraces it here. He loves it here. We're fortunate that he's a Cavalier.”

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman had an up-and-down season and the team should be looking high and low for wing scorers in the NBA Draft. [Tony Dejak/Associated Press]

Search the world for draft-eligible wings

The Cavs retained their lottery-protected pick in the LeVert deal because they did not make the playoffs. That selection stands 14th in the draft order with a 0.5% chance of getting the top spot in the May 17 lottery. They also have the San Antonio Spurs’ pick at No. 39 and the Miami Heat’s at No. 56.

The Cavs’ biggest weakness is their wings. Cedi Osman continued his erratic play that glued him to the bench at times and injury-plagued Dylan Windler hasn’t shown the skills that made him the Cavs’ 26th overall pick in 2019.

It’s not an easy spot to fill in free agency, so the Cavs’ scouting department should be combing the globe for an under-the-radar draftee at the position.

Free-agent guard Ricky Rubio was excelling as the Cavaliers' backup point guard before tearing the ACL in his left knee on Dec. 28. Acquiring a quality backup point guard should be one of the team's offseason prioritites. [Tony Dejak/Associated Press]

Find a backup point guard

The Cavs’ second unit was never the same after Garland’s backup Ricky Rubio tore his left ACL on Dec. 28. The Cavs traded for Rajon Rondo, 36, on Jan. 3, and he’s a basketball “savant,” according to Bickerstaff, but Rondo was limited to 23 games (including the play-ins) by COVID-19, hamstring, big toe and ankle injuries.

Rubio is reportedly rehabbing in Spain and could be in touch with Jose Calderon, hired by the Cavs as a special advisor to the front office. Rubio, 31, tore the same ACL as a rookie with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2012.

An unrestricted free agent, Rubio might be forced to miss the first two months of the season, if not more. Considering how Garland was running on fumes in the final month because of his heavy minutes, the Cavs might not be able to afford to wait on Rubio.

