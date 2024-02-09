Five biggest needs to Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class

Michigan’s lack of recruiting gusto the past three years is unprecedented. The Wolverines have lost three games, one regular season game, won the Big Ten three times, beaten Ohio State three times, won a national title, had dozens of draft selections, and still can’t land top prospects.

There are a couple of reasons for the lack of talent, but the result is that Michigan is in a bit of a roster-building hole. The Wolverines will need to land some top talent with the new staff in 2025 if they want to continue competing at a national level.

Here are the biggest needs left on Michigan’s roster.

Vertical "X" Recevier

Top-100 boundary cornerback

Sideline-to-sideline linebacker

Keeping Carter Smith

A top-50 player

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire