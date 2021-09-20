The five biggest issues for Wisconsin headed into Notre Dame week

Coming off of an early bye week, Wisconsin faces arguably as tough of a test as they will get all year long. Notre Dame rolls into Soldier Field for a neutral site matchup with the Badgers in front of ESPN College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. Needless to say, the attention of the entire college football nation will be fixed on Soldier Field come this Saturday.

Through two games of Wisconsin’s 2021 season, we have seen certain elements improve from last year’s difficult campaign while others look eerily similar. The Fighting Irish haven’t exactly cruised to their 3-0 mark, nearly losing to both Florida State and Toledo in the process, but their talent level on both sides of the ball will force Wisconsin to play their best football to win.

Where are the biggest areas of concern for Wisconsin football headed into Saturday? Let’s jump in: