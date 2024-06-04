Five Big Things: Cowgirl softball's 2024 season ends plus a look ahead to 2025 and beyond

Jun. 3—After a successful run to the Women's College World Series, Oklahoma State was blindsided by a 1-2 punch from Florida and Stanford for a stunning 0-2 exit.

With the season now over, the offseason brings questions for 2025 as well as a reflection on what went right for a fifth-straight run to OKC to take place.

Here's some of the top storylines around the Cowgirl softball program ... with a lens on both the past as well as the future.

Lexi Kilfoyl earned her stripes, and she deserves her praiseBefore the season began, Kenny Gajewski downplayed the meaning of the term "ace." By season's end, that sentiment changed. It had to.

Senior Lexi Kilfoyl pitched in 39 games this year, and dominant performances against Florida (twice), Washington, Texas (twice) and Oklahoma helped her to earn the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year award for 2024.

Kilfoyl's 1.20 ERA was a full run better than last year, and her 26 wins were the most of her career. In fact, 2024 was without a doubt the best season of her career. It was rare for another pitcher to out-duel Kilfoyl in a game. One of those instances just happened to be the last game of her college career against Stanford's Nijaree Canady.

"If any of you have ever been an ace, then you can have perspective of her," Gajewski said. "If you haven't, you have zero idea what that's like. The things she shoulders here, the things that her parents shoulder here. When the ball is in your kid's hands every pitch, it's tough."

A bittersweet end to a career turnaround in Stillwater. Everything on her shoulders down the stretch. The path to Oklahoma City was paved by the stoic, yet passionate Kilfoyl.

She didn't speak up often, but everybody listened when she did.

"That's something I'll always admire about her," senior Jilyen Poullard said. "She's always steady. If she does speak up, it's time to get it together. That's something that will always hold a lot of weight. I agree, I just love the presence that she has and the way she can use that in her leadership."

This was Kilfoyl's final season of college softball, and with it leaves a massive hole in the Oklahoma State roster. A presence that will be nearly impossible to replace.

Poullard and Wang were perfect fitsAn emotional Poullard and Caroline Wang took the podium following their final season of college softball.

Poullard and Wang's outlook on softball was rejuvenated in just one year at Oklahoma State, making the pain of elimination late Friday that much sharper.

"I never thought I'd be in the place to say I wasn't ready to be done, but I think when you play for this type of program, you can never be ready," Wang said.

"I couldn't be more blessed to be a part of this team, team nine," Poullard said. "I couldn't be more blessed. It's been such a blessing. Everything about every single one of these girls, Coach G. Forever have my back all my life. I'll never forget it."

Typically, Gajewski doesn't take chances on non-Power Five transfers. He did so with both his catcher and center fielder. They both paid off massively.

Wang was the heartbeat behind the plate and in the batter's box — leading the team in batting average, OPS, hits, home runs, RBI and total bases. Some of her top moments included a three-run home run against No. 2 Texas in the regular season series finale and a game-tying solo home run in Game Two against No. 2 Oklahoma — a series the Cowgirls won.

For Poullard, it was a much later start to her contributions. After a year off from softball and a negative attitude toward the sport, Gajewski took a chance and offered her a home. Not just a one year rental. He called OSU a relationship for life.

"We say a lot of things, but we work really hard to follow through and be intentful with the things that we do and we talk about," Gajewski said.

For the first six weeks of the season, Poullard struggled. She even found herself on the bench. That changed after a hard one-on-one with Gajewski — from it emerged a dominant force.

Poullard got hot at the right time, and she led the offensive charge to the WCWS. An absurd seven of nine hits being home runs during a stretch through OSU's regional sweep was the punctuation to a gratifying and meaningful end to her softball career.

"I just knew, I mean, after all the hard work that I put into this game, I deserve to end my career in my own way, in the way that I would be proud of," Poullard said.

She did just that, and both herself and Wang will forever be celebrated as members of the Cowgirl family.

Obvious needs must be addressed (mainly in the circle)Barring any unforeseen transfer portal entries for a second-straight offseason, a large portion of Oklahoma State's roster will remain intact. The part that needs the most work is probably the most important.

OSU's notable departures include Wang (starting catcher), Poullard (starting center fielder), Kilfoyl (pitcher) and Ivy Rosenberry (pitcher).

The top two arms in the rotation are both out of eligibility. Both Kilfoyl and Rosenberry were some of the best pitchers in the country this season, and their production will need to be replaced somehow. The tandem accounted for 75% of team innings in 2024, and they had 249 of 315 strikeouts.

Gajewski said after the season ended that they were already "busy in the portal," and pitching needs to be a top priority in that.

The top remaining arm is Kyra Aycock, who will be a junior in 2025. Aycock was phenomenal in her freshman campaign but struggled in 2024. Her development in the offseason will be key, as will the eventual emergence of Katie Kutz.

The young Cowgirls are next upGood news for the Cowgirls is that its starters at first, second and third bases, as well as left and right field during the 2024 WCWS were all underclassmen.

Karli Godwin was labeled as the "best pure hitter on the team," by Gajewski before she even played an inning of college softball. She produced impressive power numbers in her first season with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Her roommate and freshman counterpart, Rosie Davis, was one of the most consistent bats this season for the Cowgirls.

With the core of Godwin, Davis, Tallen Edwards, Claire Timm, Micaela Wark and Lexi McDonald, lots of questions are already answered when it comes to next year's lineup. Several others have the chance to emerge as well.

OSU softball is a "destination" programWith the second-longest active WCWS appearance streak and a coach dedicated to an authentic culture, Oklahoma State has gained traction at the top of the softball world.

In nine years at OSU, Gajewski has completely transformed the program into an attractive destination for the top recruits and transfers in the country. With that comes expectations, but also an easier time to achieve them.

"Oklahoma State is a destination place, it's a destination job," Gajewski said. "It's a destination for four years. It's been a hard road for us to attract young, five-star-type, however you want to rate this stuff, because we don't have the glitz and the glamor that some (programs) have."

A new stadium in the near future seems unlikely, but that doesn't really matter. That's not what it's about.

"It's still about people, it's not about anything else," Gajewski said. "It's about people. What our administration has let me do is create and build a staff of great people that these kids can start to trust again and start to just get back to that 8-year-old self that loves this game."

Gajewski's commitment to the university and to the culture created here has not wavered over the years. He has become a top coach in the country, with job offers from premiere schools. He has said "no" every time.

Auburn recently inquired about Gajewski's interest in filling its head coaching position. He promptly declined.

Stillwater is where the Cowgirl head coach wants to be, and under his leadership, being one of the final eight teams each and every year has become the standard.

"I'm just glad that I get to be a part of it, a small part of it," Gajewski said. "I'm glad that I have a staff that has my back every single day. It gives me the opportunity to be the best me, the most authentic me. It's not always perfect, but it's real."

Ryan Breeden is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at rbreeden@stwnewspress.com.