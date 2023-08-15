Five Big Ten coaches that have something to prove in 2023

The Big Ten actually has few legit bad coaches. The conference is made up of either established guys or coaches who just haven’t had long enough of a chance. The bigger issue when identifying coaches that have something to prove is not just finding a bad coach, but instead, identifying programs that may be looking to change the narrative or make a statement to turn things around.

In my opinion, there are two coaches in the Big Ten that are in real do-or-die mode, but the other three are just looking to change the bad mojo. Nonetheless, their storylines will be interesting to monitor.

The list of coaches without baggage currently within the conference is pretty short with Jim Harbaugh for the Michigan Wolverines now in good standing after after two great years, as well as Wisconsin and Nebraska head coaches Luke Fickell and Matt Rhule because they are so new and shiny that grace will be provided.

Let’s dive into the top five Big Ten coaches with something to prove this fall.

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Why There’s Something to Prove

Kirk Ferentz will never be fired from his position as head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes, but the question should be asked as to whether or not he is holding the program back. We all know his own son, Brian, is his offensive coordinator, but blatant nepotism aside, the Hawkeyes haven’t won a Big Ten title since they were co-champions in 2004 and they are an obvious a step or two behind Michigan and Ohio State each year.

Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Why There’s Something to Prove

Mel Tucker is entering his fourth season as head coach of the Michigan State Spartans and much like Ferentz, Tucker is nowhere near getting fired. He needs to be on this list though, because after an impressive 11-2 season in 2021, Michigan State cratered down to reality at 5-7 in 2022. This year is very important for Tucker to prove this team is moving in the right direction.

David Braun, Northwestern

Why There’s Something to Prove

Placing David Braun here is a bit of a cop-out considering that he was thrown into the Northwestern Wildcats head coaching position due to some off-field stuff, but his name needs to be noted because of the situation and because has no prior head coaching experience. If he wants to stick around, he needs to do more than just be a caretaker of the program.

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Why There’s Something to Prove

Everyone reading this article knows why Ryan Day is on this list. I disagree with most about how hot his seat needs to be, but it is pretty obvious that if Day can’t beat Michigan, then the natives will be even more restless than they already are. If Ohio State wants to be the flagbearer of the Big Ten again, it needs to knock back the challenge from “that team up north.”

Tom Allen, Indiana

Why There’s Something to Prove

Now we get to the point of a man that might actually be on the hot seat. Tom Allen had the Indiana Hoosier football program on the right track in 2020, evidenced by a 6-2 campaign that almost resulted in a trip to Indy. Since that season, Allen has gone 6-18 and only 2-16 in Big Ten play. This program has fallen off a cliff and I don’t see Allen needs a big year to change the momentum of the program

