Five big questions for the Penn State defense

Penn State’s defense was a strength in 2021 but faces some big questions this spring ahead of the 2022 season. With a number of notable departures to the NFL and a new defensive coordinator, this spring has plenty to be watching in Happy Valley on the defensive side of the football.

Penn State’s biggest change this season is the addition of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. The former Miami head coach comes to State College to replace Brent Pry, who has left the program to become the head coach at Virginia Tech. Diaz brings a solid reputation as a defensive coordinator and Penn State appears to have found a terrific replacement for Pry. But Diaz will have some work to do in shaping the defense with a number of key starting jobs up for grabs this spring.

Penn State is set to open spring football practices on March 21, with the annual Blue-White Game currently scheduled for Saturday, April 23.

Here are five questions I have for Penn State’s offense that may be addressed this spring (we addressed the questions for the offense last week).

PJ Mustipher returns

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s defense is facing a good amount of roster turnover on the defensive side of the football, but the Nittany Lions will welcome back one of their defensive leaders from last season with PJ Mustipher. Mustipher suffered a season-ending injury last season in a road loss at Iowa (a game which was headlined more by the injury to Sean Clifford that led to a QB change that saw the offense get stuck in a jam).

Mustipher made the decision to return for a fifth year of eligibility shortly after the Outback Bowl, and he should be expected to being a leader on the defensive line. And it will be good to have Mustipher back on the line, because the entire unit could have some new faces stepping into some larger roles in 2022.

What does the new defensive line look like?

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

One of the big names to keep an eye on in 2022 will be Class of 2022 addition Dani Dennis-Sutton, although he won’t be joining the program until the summer. So, who should Penn State fans be paying attention to this spring? Fortunately, there are a number of players that will be highlighted this spring.

Story continues

Cozaiah Izzard and Dvon Ellies each had some good moments last season filling in for the injured Mustipher. Izzard is likely a leading candidate to fill in a starting spot at the tackle position, although Ellies is a player to watch continuing his development.

The defensive end position is also in the spotlight with Nick Tarburton a leading candidate to lock down a starting role. Smith Vilbert was a player who had some good moments during the Outback Bowl and will be one to watch. But Penn State is also hoping to get Adisa Isaac back on track for the kind of breakout season he was expected to have last season before a season-ending injury got in the way.

Linebacker U replacing two starters

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s signature position will feature some new starters in 2022 after losing Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks to the NFL. Those are two big pairs of shoes to fill, but the plan to stabilize the unit is already underway. Jonathan Sutherland, who also announced his return for the 2022 season, is expected to fill a linebacker role.

Curtis Jacobs is the lone returning player with any significant experience at the linebacker position, but Penn State is looking forward to seeing what rising players like Charlie Katshir have to offer. Tyler Elsdon is also a player to watch after getting an opportunity to start in the bowl game at the end of last season.

Continued growth of Kalen King

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Kalen King arrived on campus last spring with high expectations. The star of Penn State’s relatively small Class of 2021, King wasted no time in turning heads in spring practices a year ago. King went on to see a decent amount of playing time last fall, but he will be moving into a more significant role in 2022, as an expected starter in the defensive secondary.

King showed why he is such a hyped player last year as a true freshman, but he also had a few moments that reminded you he was indeed just a freshman as well. But another spring will lead King to continue in his developments as one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten.

Penn State secondary remains a strength

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The rest of the defensive secondary should be pretty good too. The strongest defensive unit last season does lose some key players in Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields, but the unit overall looks to be in the best position this spring despite the notable departures.

In addition to the continued development of King, Penn State returns Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback and Ji’Ayir Brown at safety. And players like Daequan Hardy and Keaton Ellis each could have a chance to make some plays in the secondary.

1

1