❓Five big questions ahead of Canada's Copa América debut 🤔

Canada have another shot at international glory after qualifying for their debut Copa América tournament.

Joined by World Cup winners Argentina, Chile and Peru in Group A. Their first introduction won’t be easy.

How mature are the Canucks since the World Cup?

There was beauty, and there was pain for Canadian soccer fans during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After a historic qualification run (in which they pipped rivals USA to the top spot and reached the big stage for the first time in 36 years), there was a huge reality check.

Canada certainly made an impression, but truly lacked experience and maturity—two characteristics they still haven’t quite mastered.

Since the World Cup, they lost the CONCACAF Nations League final to the USA and drew against both Guadeloupe and Guatemala in the Gold Cup. They later imploded against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarters and needed to face Trinidad and Tobago via a playoff to even reach the Copa América.

There may be light at the end of the tunnel, though, with a new manager and new general secretary/CEO. Add to that the individual development of star players over the last two years.

Will Canada finally establish themselves as men and not boys?

What’s new in the Marsch era?

Some of the aforementioned struggles weren’t under former boss John Herdman, who moved to coach Toronto FC in late August. Canada worked with interim coach Mauro Biello to qualify for the Copa América before ultimately announcing American Jesse Marsch as the new permanent head coach.

His appointment came just over one month before the team’s headline tournament opener against Argentina. To prepare on such short notice, Canada booked two high-level friendlies.

Marsch’s first game in charge ended in a 4-0 thumping to the Netherlands (however, it was goalless at half-time). Next was a much, much better result, as they held European superpower France to a 0-0 draw. The teams had the same passing accuracy (89%) and almost the same number of passes (France led 521 to 513).

The ex-Leeds United boss still needs to tweak the attack, though. Under his guidance, Canada only registered two shots on target in their first 180 minutes.

Still, Marsch has instilled some missing confidence in this squad despite limited time knowing them. The result against France will act as a huge motivator for the Copa América. What exactly is to come of this new era is yet to be determined.

Can Canada get a result against Argentina?

It was a struggle to get here, but Canadians nationwide were in awe after finding out the Canucks would face Argentina in the Copa América, let alone a tournament opener.

But can they actually go toe-to-toe with the best in the world? La Albiceleste are notably the reigning World Cup champions and Copa América holders. This is as big as it gets.

Alphonso Davies must be at his best to face Ángel Di María and Rodrigo De Paul on the left wing. Meanwhile, Alistair Johnston will need to keep Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez tame.

The midfield battle between Stephen Eustáquio and Ismaël Koné with Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez is equally as entertaining.

If Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David arrive genuinely up to the challenge, Argentina defenders Lisandro Martínez and Cristian Romero will need to put in a shift.

Then everyone—and seriously, everyone—will be responsible for handling Lionel Messi’s magic.

Talk about a dream opportunity. And what weight it would carry not only throughout the tournament but across the footballing world if they can pull off any result against the World No. 1. France first, Argentina next?

Who will make a big splash?

No ifs, ands, or buts; the pressure lies on Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille), Stephen Eustáquio (Porto), Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Tajon Buchanan (Inter Milan), and company. But a few other names are ready to share the limelight.

Watford’s 22-year-old midfielder Ismaël Koné comes to mind. The youngster was heavily relied upon by the Championship side with seven goal contributions from 42 league appearances last year. He’s integrated into the national team with ease, too.

Another name from England’s second tier is Liam Millar. The Preston North End winger registered five goals and five assists in 35 league games in 2023/24. He brought a much-needed spark against France, seeing a long-range effort hit the woodwork.

Then don’t forget about the Major League Soccer crew. Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) battle for first-choice goalkeeper. Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids) and Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC) are also turning into fan favourites.

Marsch will obviously still be tinkering with his preferred starting XI after just two games in charge, but there’s an honest selection headache in front of him.

Is the ‘underdog’ tag enough of a spark?

If you haven’t watched this Canadian side before, well, they play with a chip on their shoulder. Perhaps that’s because Canada is widely known globally as only a hockey country,

Canada loves the underdog tag, so when they face their opponents, they say, ‘Bring it on’ in full force. But is that tag enough to inspire them during this tournament?

After the semi-disastrous World Cup and with the Copa América arriving on the eve of hosting the next World Cup, how the Canucks perform against quality opposition is crucial.

The 48th-ranked country has come a long way. But it’s time to actually play the game at the required level and not rely solely on attitude, grit, and skyrocketing mood levels if things go their way.

An underdog has to become a competitor, somehow.