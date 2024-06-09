Five big names who will miss Euro 2024 through injury

Injuries are part and parcel of professional football but sometimes setbacks can have the cruellest of timing.

Missing a major tournament through injury is one of the biggest disappointments for top players and several big names will be forced to watch Euro 2024 from the treatment table this summer.

Five big names who will miss Euro 2024 through injury:

Thibaut Courtois has lost his race against time to prove his fitness for Euro 2024, with the goalkeeper snubbed from the Belgium squad for the tournament. Courtois’ campaign has been wrecked by an ACL injury sustained in August, before the setback of a ruptured meniscus in his other knee as he closed in on a return.

The 32-year-old made just four La Liga appearances for Real Madrid in 2023-24, though his late-season return has not been enough to persuade Domenico Tedesco to include him in his squad this summer.

Thibaut Courtois has been LEFT OUT of Belgium’s Euro 2024 squad 🇧🇪❌ pic.twitter.com/BrSyB1P6vQ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 28, 2024

His omission comes following a fallout with Tedesco last summer when Courtois walked out on the squad after being overlooked for the captaincy following Eden Hazard’s retirement. He has since apologised, but will not join the Red Devils in Germany.

“Courtois was very clear and honest and early in his communication. The latest information we received is that he is not ready for the European Championship. He knows his body best,” Tedesco said at a news conference to announce the squad.

Wolfsburg’s Koen Casteels, Luton’s Thomas Kaminski and Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels are the goalkeepers in the Belgium squad.

Serge Gnaby was among several big-name omissions from the Germany squad for this summer’s home European Championship.

The winger missed the run-in after sustaining a hamstring injury during Bayern Munich’s 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals last month.

His absence is a big blow for Julian Nagelsmann as he looks to lead the hosts to a successful tournament, with only Thomas Muller (45) having scored more goals for Germany than Gnabry (22) among the squad selected for Euro 2024.

Lucas Hernandez will miss the 2024 European Championship after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund last month.

It continues a cruel period of bad luck for the Frenchman, who missed much of the 2022-23 campaign with an ACL injury and will be sidelined again for an extended period.

🚨🔴🔵 BREAKING: Lucas Hernández has torn his ACL and he will be out for the next 6/7 months. Season over for PSG defender and he won’t be part of France squad at the Euros, confirmed. 🇫🇷 Get well soon, Lucas! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rkjp7mcmvo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2024

The 28-year-old featured in all seven matches as France won the World Cup in 2018, though saw his tournament cut short by a knee injury in the opening game in Qatar four years later. He will again be forced to watch on this summer, as Didier Deschamps’ side travel to Germany as one of the tournament favourites.

Real Madrid were forced to deal with several setbacks this season with key names Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba all suffering ACL injuries.

The latter was substituted just 35 minutes into a victory against Villarreal in December and is yet to return to first-team action for the Spanish giants.

Alaba was left out of the country’s Euro 2024 squad but the defender will join his teammates in Germany this summer as the team’s ‘non-playing captain’.

🚨🇦🇹 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | David Alaba (31) will definitely miss EURO 2024 with injury, however, he will be with the Austria team for the tournament! It’s not know what role just yet. He could become technical staff with Rangnick or just a casual support role, reports @relevo. pic.twitter.com/CWT8Ky905V — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) May 16, 2024

Gavi’s season-ending injury had Barcelona fuming after the midfielder sustained an ACL issue during Spain’s clash with Georgia in November. La Roja were already qualified when Gavi featured in the second fixture of the international break, one of just two players to retain their place from a clash with Germany three days earlier.

The teenager was forced to undergo surgery after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament and suffered an associated injury to the lateral meniscus’.

“This can happen in any situation,” Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said.

“It was an accident, a misfortune. He was perfect to play.”

Barcelona announce Gavi suffered a ‘complete tear’ of his ACL as well as a meniscus injury while on international duty He’s likely to miss the whole season, including EURO 2024 💔 pic.twitter.com/QtgFpggz9U — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 20, 2023

Gavi’s absence is a blow to the Spanish, with the midfielder having become the third youngest player – behind Pelé and Manuel Rosas – to score at a World Cup in 2022.

