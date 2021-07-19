Five Big 12 players grace Yahoo Sports’ rankings of impactful transfers

The Big 12 as a whole is inheriting an abundance of talent throughout the conference via the transfer portal.

With the rule of having to sit out after transferring now abolished, along with the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, teams throughout the nation are seeking transfers that can come in and make an immediate impact for their program.

Texas, under a new coaching staff, is one of those schools that has relied heavily on the portal to address team needs. The Longhorns have taken in a total of seven transfers, and are in the mix for another in King Mwikuta, who announced a little over a week ago that he plans to transfer from Alabama.

The Longhorns are not the only school in the Big 12 to take advantage of the portal, as Oklahoma took in a quarter of Tennessee’s roster, and Texas Tech more than made up for the loss of quarterback Alan Bowman by getting Oregon transfer Tyler Shough. Yahoo Sports ranked 21 key instant impact transfers, which is full of players that they view have the best chance of coming in and immediately being difference makers for their new team.

Five out of the 21 players found a new home at a Big 12 school, and two of them are ranked in the top five. Let’s take a look at the transfers that made the list and where they rank.

17. DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Ika and Baylor head coach Dave Aranda worked together while they were at LSU, and it seems like a match made in heaven. Ika is 350-pounds and will likely help the Bears defensive line lock down their front. Arnada is defensive minded, being that he is a former defensive coordinator, and having a big-bodied playmaker at his disposal will make him very happy.

12. LB Ben Davis, Texas

Davis is a former five-star prospect that never really clicked at Alabama. The depth chart is loaded with other talents, which eventually buried Davis. At Texas, he will likely have plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents under Pete Kwiatkowski, as his defenses are known for creating sacks and turnovers. Given Davis' experience at Alabama, he brings a winning mentality, along with veteran leadership, which can help the new staff.

6. OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Deemed by some scouts and experts as a surefire NFL-caliber player, Morris will come in and likely be a standout on the Sooners' offensive line. There are expectations for Morris to start at left tackle and protect Spencer Rattler's blind side, and give the Sooners two great tackles as Erik Swensen on the other side was stellar for them last season after not giving up a single sack.

5. RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

After rushing for 772 yards and four touchdowns along with catching 30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns last season, Gray will give Oklahoma one of the most dangerous running back duos in the nation, and will certainly help make up for the loss of Rhamondre Stevenson. Gray will be able to take the pressure of Kennedy Brooks, and can also be a factor in the return game. The Sooners were not short on weapons, but adding Gray was an absolute luxury for the team.

1. QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

A player that is viewed as having No. 1 overall pick potential in the NFL draft one day, Shough was a huge get for Texas Tech who had horribly inconsistent quarterback play last season. With Sonny Cumbie back on the sidelines, along with Shough who had a very solid season with Oregon, the Red Raiders are looking to surprise people. At Oregon, Shough threw for 1,600 yards and completed 64% of his passes with 13 touchdowns. He helped lead the Ducks to a Pac-12 championship and New Years Six bowl game. He has high expectations, and is viewed as having the highest potential of all the transfers across college football.

