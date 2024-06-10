Five best strikers at Copa America 2024 - ranked

This summer's Copa America contains exceptional striker quality up front for a few of the tournament favorites.

The name of the game is scoring goals, and strikers typically score more goals than anyone else on the pitch.

The likes of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay -- the three main favorites to take home the trophy -- are blessed with some of the best center-forwards in the competition. If these nations with rich history are to lift another Copa America title, you can expect that their strikers will be among the top goal scorers in the tournament.

Here are the five best strikers playing in Copa America 2024.

Five best strikers playing in Copa America 2024

Honorable mentions:

Although his Santiago 'Santi' Gimenez's goalscoring record isn't the most impressive, he's shown flashes here and there in an El Tri shirt to earn the starting nod this summer under Jaime Lozano.



Gimenez came up clutch for Mexico last summer in the Gold Cup final vs Panama, scoring the winning goal in the 88th minute. The Feyenoord figure will look to do more of the same this summer as he eyes a move to Europe ahead of the new season.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Luis Suarez remains one of the best strikers in Copa America and has shown his quality in the 2024 MLS campaign with Inter Miami alongside Lionel Messi.



El Pistolero has managed 64 goals in 131 appearances for Uruguay and will be eager to add another Copa America title to his trophy cabinet having won the competition back in 2011.

Lautaro Martinez has a solid goalscoring record for Argentina, netting 22 goals in 57 appearances for the 15-time Copa America winners.



However, there's no getting by the fact that the 26-year-old looks like one of the best in the world for Inter in Serie A but has failed to replicate his club performances at the international level.



Martinez is fully capable of propelling Argentina to another Copa America title, and he'll hope to avoid re-run of the 2022 World Cup in which he failed to score in six appearances.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni must feel lucky to have a player like Julian Alvarez in his talented squad. The Manchester City forward typically plays through the middle but can also take up shop on either flank in the attack.



In this case, Scaloni will more than likely utilize Alvarez up front and center with Angel Di Maria and Messi on the wings, and Argentina will need their center-forward to deliver like he did in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup.

Like Alvarez, Rodrygo is also capable of lining up anywhere on the frontline for Brazil. They both may not be the tallest strikers with a lot of aerial presence, but they both remain the most well-rounded center-forwards in the competition.



Rodrygo will look to build on his five goals scored for Brazil with the likes of teenage sensation Endrick and Evanilson ready to step in and lead the attack if the Real Madrid figure doesn't live up to expectations.