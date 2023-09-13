Five best Florida plays in the Gators-Volunteers rivalry

The Florida Gators have faced off against the Tennessee Volunteers almost every year since 1916.

It’s been a rivalry full of grit and bad blood, but the more-than-a-century-long rivalry has delivered lifelong memories of dread and joyfulness for the Florida Faithful.

Ranging from the legendary hit from defensive back Lawrence Wright in 1995 to the “Heave to Cleve” pass in 2017 that turned The Swamp into an insane asylum.

Here are the top 10 plays from the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers feud.

Lawrence Wright's HUGE hit (1995)

Defensive back Lawrence Wright immortalized the intensity between the SEC foes with this play, and the monstrous hit defines the brutality of the Gators’ defense under head ball coach Steve Spurrier.

Future NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was leading the Volunteers down the field early in the game, picking apart the Florida defense with big chunk plays.

That is, until “The Hit” took place (skip to the two-minute mark)

The play flipped the momentum, and the Gators would go on to demolish Tennessee, 62-37, and “The Hit” took over Florida hype videos for the next decade. It is still considered one of the best plays in UF football history.

Manning took snaps for the Volunteers in the mid-90s and, believe it or not, holds a 0-4 record against the Gators.

Jesse Palmer's Go-Ahead Touchdown Pass (2000)

Although highly controversial, the go-ahead touchdown from quarterback Jesse Palmer to wideout Jabbar Gaffney starts off the list.

The Gator offense drove down the field in the winding seconds of the game. Stanced at the three-yard-line, head ball coach Steve Spurrier called his second timeout to draw up a play.

With 20 seconds left, Palmer snaps the ball, looks to his left, and fires a dart into the chest of Gaffney.

The freshman receiver hauls it in very briefly (probably less than half a second) and seemingly drops the ball. The referee disregards the drop and rules the play as a completed catch in the endzone.

The Volunteers defense protested as much as possible, but the refs stood their ground. Tennessee attempted a drive after the score, but Vols quarterback A.J. Suggs was sacked as time expired, putting the final nail in the coffin.

What do you think? Was it a catch, especially in today’s confusing standards?

C.J. Henderson's pick-six seals a victory (2017)

PICK. SIX.

Third pick of the day for @GatorsFB.

Their third pick six of the season. pic.twitter.com/AfB7fBziIs — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 16, 2017

In a very low-scoring game, the Tennessee Volunteers found themselves with their backs against the wall on the five-yard-line in the fourth quarter and down, 6-3, on the scoreboard.

Florida fans were on their feet, roaring for the Gators to make a defensive stop and seal the game. The orange and blue already snagged two interceptions for the day to keep the Vols at bay, but a third seemed improbable.

Enter cornerback C.J. Henderson.

A pass from Volunteers quarterback Quinten Dormandy sailed over his intended wideout and floated into the hands of Henderson, who found a few blocks before reaching the endzone.

The Gators went on to win 13-3.

WR Antonio Callaway creates a miracle (2015)

One of the many times when Ben Hill Griffin Stadium went absolutely berserk.

All hope seemed lost when quarterback Will Grier and the Gator offense found themselves stuck on a 4th and 14 near midfield with the clock dwindling.

Grier lined up in the shotgun with three receivers to his right and a fourth on the far side of the field. The Gators were perfect on fourth-down conversions that day (4-for-4), and they needed to get to the sticks to keep the drive alive.

Grier had a super clean pocket while scanning his options.

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway ran his route, found open space, and collected the catch well beyond the first down marker.

Fellow wideout Brandon Powell threw down a clutch block on two Tennessee defenders… and the rest is history.

"The Heave to Cleve" - Feleipe Franks sends a prayer to Tyrie Cleveland (2018)

Many teams have pulled off an improbable Hail Mary throughout decades of the sport. But none look as pretty as the dime from quarterback Feleipe Franks to wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.

The second touchdown pass to make the list is arguably the most iconic play in the history of Florida and Tennessee’s rivalry. It’s definitely the best throw in Franks’ football career.

The Gators have under 10 seconds to inch the ball closer to field goal range or take it to overtime with the score knotted at 20.

At least, that’s the minimum that Florida fans were hoping for.

What happened instead was a miracle at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire