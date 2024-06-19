🔝 The five best Copa América Group Stage matches to watch

We’re just one day away from the 2024 Copa América, with big clashes on the calendar over the next four weeks.

Here are our top five best group-stage games to watch…

5. Peru vs Canada

Panama-v-Canada-Semifinals-CONCACAF-Nations-League-1717465044.jpg

You might not have thought to include Peru and Canada on this list, but both nations will hope to make a splash in Group A. Their clash on matchday two, therefore, could bring some fireworks.

Peru are the inaugural winners of the tournament and last reached the final in 2019. They might not have the headline-making stars in their squad, but familiarity, competition experience and team grit lean in their favour. Canada, meanwhile, make their debut and rarely face off against CONMEBOL opposition. After a lacklustre World Cup in Qatar, can Alphonso Davies and co. actually hold their own?

Peru and Canada have the potential to take on the Dark Horse tag in a group with Argentina and Chile. How things play out against each other (a match dubbed their ‘easiest’ on paper) could shake things up. Peru and Canada have only met once before, 14 years ago, when the South Americans won 2-0.

4. Ecuador vs Mexico

Another matchday two contest features a potential group decider, as Ecuador and Mexico look to book their spots in the knockout rounds. But which talents will solidify themselves on the global stage?

Stars Moisés Caicedo and Enner Valencia will be under pressure to carry Ecuador forward after a positive World Cup in 2022. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Kendry Páez looks to make a statement as the tournament’s youngest player.

Mexico, meanwhile, are in the middle of a transformation with Memo Ochoa, Hirving Lozano and Raúl Jiménez all dropped. Feyenoord’s Santiago Giménez registered 34 goal contributions in 41 games last season. Can he kickstart their new era?

Looking at the head-to-head record, Mexico dominate the win column with 14 wins to four for Ecuador. Their last meeting was a 0-0 draw in 2022 but the three games before that produced an average of 3.6 goals per game.

3. USA vs Uruguay

Uruguay-v-United-States-1717465318.jpg

We have to include the hosts, right? The United States’ hardest game is on matchday three, which could have a real impact on their knockout hopes, depending on how things go against formidable Bolivia and Panama beforehand.

Uruguay make the trip north and will feel engulfed by the crowd inside Arrowhead Stadium, but this South American side loves drama. And what better way to stir some up than against the hosts when you’re the odd man out?

This game boasts heaps of stars; Christian Pulisic, Luis Suárez, Weston McKennie, Fede Valverde, Folarin Balogun, Darwin Núñez, the list goes on. Both sides boast individual talent who will be called to make a difference when it matters most.

The USA last faced Uruguay in a 2022 friendly, which ended in a 0-0 draw. The pair have only met seven times, with the record split: two wins, two losses, and three draws each.

2. Argentina vs Chile

Argentina-v-Chile-Group-A-Copa-America-Brazil-2021-1717464953.jpg

It was an easy choice to pick this mouth-watering group stage match in our top five. The meeting between Argentina and Chile has plenty of history behind it.

As geographic neighbours first, these two developed a natural rivalry, which eventually translated onto the pitch.

Lionel Messi’s side leads in total wins across all competitions against Alexis Sanchez’s Chile. It’s a staggering difference, too. Argentina have 44 wins to their name compared to just three for Chile.

However, the 2015 and 2016 Copa América finals told another story. Chile pipped their enemies to the title both times on penalties after holding out for a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

Wouldn’t they like to make a huge statement with win number four against the current Copa Ameéica holders and World Cup champions on Matchday 2’s potential group decider?

1. Brazil vs Colombia

Matchday 3 throws up our winner. Brazil and Colombia. Another set of neighbours and a match scheduled to have plenty on the line.

This is a potential Group D decider, with the two heavyweights rounding out the group stage against one another. It could have a huge impact on the tournament and everyone’s personal brackets.

Brazil leads the win column, with 21 to Colombia’s four. However, the last meeting between these two sides was that fourth (2-1 win for Colombia in November 2023).

To make things even more interesting, the Colombians are unbeaten in 22 games—not losing for over two years. Brazil will love to be the ones to snap that record.

It’s Vinícius Júnior, Luis Díaz, Raphinha, Jhon Duran, Marquinhos, James Rodríguez, Rodrygo, Luis Sinisterra. The list goes on. Buckle up!