Five best bowl gifts for players in 2021-22 bowl season

One of the underrated parts of college football’s bowl season is when the list of gift giveaways for players comes out. It’s a little bit late in bowl season this season and we’ve had plenty of strange happenings in regards to games being cancelled and teams being changed out but there were still five different games that had better giveaways than all the others.

Which bowl games were they and what did the players get in each of those games?

After looking at all the bowl game gifts for players here are the ones we decided were the five best:

5. Valero Alamo Bowl

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Valero Alamo Bowl

Gifts: $490 Mastercard Gift Card, Ice Shaker Bottle, Mini Helmet, Team Photo

The Alamo Bowl doesn’t get credit in terms of creativity but certainly deserves praise for simply giving players what they want. “Hey, you don’t want a San Antonio themed belt buckle? Here’s almost $500 bucks to spend on whatever the hell it is you’d like!”

4. Cheez-It Bowl

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cheez-It Bowl

Gifts: $400 Amazon gift card, Fossil watch, Ogio backpack, commemorative football

Similar to the Alamo Bowl in that it’s essentially $400 for anything the player wants since Amazon sells everything but a nice watch and a designer backpack to boot? That’ll play.

3. Quick Lane Bowl

USA TODAY NETWORK

Quick Lane Bowl

Gifts: JBL Tune Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones, $175 Best Buy gift card, PhotoSlap life-sized photo stickers, backpack and tag, commemorative football, game merchandise

A great combination of items as well as a really nice gift card. I know going to Best Buy for fun was something my generation did and not so much current college students but excellent headphones, the gift card, and life-sized photo stickers? Well done.

2. AutoZone Liberty Bowl

USA TODAY NETWORK

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Gifts: Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker, Bulova watch, Nike backpack, sunglasses, athletic shoes and sport sandals, commemorative football

Story continues

Again, points for creativity instead of just a gift card here is why it gets ranked ahead of some of the other close calls. The combination of high-end gifts, specifically the watch, bluetooth speaker, and backup (I’m a lifelong backpack guy) makes this trip to Memphis that much more excellent.

1. PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Gift: PlayStation 5 and game

About the only thing harder to get right now than at-home COVID tests is the Playstation 5. Every Notre Dame and Oklahoma State player get to go home with a new PS5 and a game for playing in this New Year’s Day bowl game. To this former gamer that gift simply can’t be beat this bowl season.

1

1