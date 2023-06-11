Make it five: Ben Black commits to Rutgers football following his official visit

Rutgers football capped off a strong recruiting weekend with the commitment of Ben Black. The North Carolina wide receiver took an official visit last weekend to the Big Ten program.

Black, a three-star wide receiver at Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC), checks in at 6-foot-1-and 185 pounds. According to 247Sports, he is a three-star and the No. 71 wide receiver prospect in the nation.

He held offers from Duke, Georgia Tech and UConn among others.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, he had 25 catches for 402 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Black posted his committment to Rutgers football late on Sunday afternoon. He is now the second player from North Carolina in this recruiting class, joining Isaiah Crumpler:

The Rutgers football recruiting class is currently ranked No. 21 in the nation. Five players committed to the program over the weekend while on official visits.

Advertisement

One of the players, Shawn Bowan, comes to Rutgers out of the transfer portal. Bowman played the last four years at Maine.

Related

With three Saturday commits, Rutgers football has moved up in the national recruiting rankings Want proof that Rutgers football commit Aaris Bethea is a special prospect? Watch as he impresses against a Power Five recruit

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire