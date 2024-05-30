Five Belgian Pro League players included in Denmark’s Euro 2024 squad

Denmark have announced their 26 man squad for the upcoming European Championships in Germany. Five of the 26 come from the Belgian Pro League, with four coming from one side.

Anderlecht’s experienced goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been included, as well as club mate Thomas Delaney. Both of the two have uncertain futures in Brussels, with Schmeichel’s age and Delaney being on loan. They are joined by striker Kasper Dolberg, who has rediscovered his scoring form this season after a few tough years. Dolberg joined Anderlecht from Nice in the summer and has scored 15 goals in 42 games. The final Anderlecht player to make the selection is Anders Dreyer. This is certainly a well deserved call-up for the winger, who has been one of the Mauves best signings this season. In 39 games across all competitions he has scored 21 goals and provided nine assist.

Club Brugge’s star winger Andreas Skov Olsen also makes the final selection. The 24-year-old helped Club win their 19th Belgian title this season with 14 goals and four assists in 33 games, as well as four goals in seven Conference League games.

Denmark have been drawn in Group C alongside Slovenia, Serbia and England. Prior to that they play two friendlies against Scandinavian opposition in Sweden and Norway.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson