Five Bears storylines to watch for at mandatory minicamp

Five storylines to watch for at Bears mandatory minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will open their veteran mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, practicing for three days before breaking for the summer before training camp.

These next three days at Halas Hall will give us our first real look at Matt Eberflus' team. Voluntary minicamp and OTAs gave us a small glimpse at what the Bears have cooking, but almost all of the pieces (Robert Quinn?) should be in place this week.

Here are five storylines to watch as we get a look at the 2022 Bears for the final time before training camp.

1. Justin Fields and Luke Getsy

Let's start with the obvious one.

The Bears have heaped praise on Fields all offseason, lauding the leadership and work ethic the young quarterback has shown in learning Luke Getsy's offense and bringing his teammates along with him.

Getsy's system remains a relative unknown to this point. We know it will be a branch of the Shanahan tree, relying on the wide-zone running game to create openings in the passing game. Given Getsy's background, we should expect the Bears to feature a lot of RPOs, bootlegs, and deep passes to utilize Fields' strengths.

Following the Bears' final OTA practice in which Fields threw two picks, Eberflus said the offense was coming along and won the previous practice, which the media was not allowed to attend, with 12 chunk plays.

We will get an extended look at Fields and the offense this week to gauge the young quarterback's progress in learning a system tailored to his strengths.

2. So ... what's up with the offensive line?

Eberflus raised eyebrows during the final OTA practice by having rookie Braxton Jones as the first-team left tackle with Larry Borom at right tackle and Teven Jenkins on the second team.

As he did with Jaylon Johnson, the Bears coach claimed it was nothing to read into and that the offensive line was trying out different combinations at this point in the offseason.

Story continues

Is Eberflus merely experimenting? Is he sending a message to Jenkins?

The Bears need Borom and Jenkins to be reliable bookends to keep Fields upright and allow the wide zone to flourish.

The offensive line alignment will be a major storyline to watch this week.

3. How do the rookies perform?

According to players and coaches, second-round draft picks Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have been "lighting it up" so far this offseason.

It seems like a foregone conclusion that Brisker will start at safety alongside Eddie Jackson. The smart money is on Gordon to start opposite Jaylon Johnson, but the Bears' starting cornerback situation is murky.

Gordon and Brisker are the headliners of this rookie class. But third-round pick Velus Jones Jr. should have a ton of eyeballs on him.

The Bears need to find reliable options in the passing game, and the versatile wide receiver could end up being a vital part of the passing attack. We'll get a look at where Jones stands in the pecking order and perhaps how the Bears plan to use him this week.

4. Will a No. 2 receiver please stand up?

If Fields is to take a leap in Year 2, he will need someone other than Darnell Mooney to be a reliable target.

Much of that will fall on tight end Cole Kmet, but two weapons don't make a dangerous offense.

The additions of Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, Taje Sharpe, and Jones Jr. didn't set off any celebrations. But the Bears need two of them to elevate their game if the offense is going to pack a punch.

Who steps up as the No. 2 threat? Can Pringle and St. Brown shine with more opportunity than at their previous stops?

We should start to get some answers this week.

5. Position battles

Wide receiver No. 2 is probably the sexiest position battle the Bears will have this offseason, but it's not the only one worth watching.

While the Bears signed Tavon Young to presumably be the starting nickel back, Thomas Graham Jr. appears ready to make it a real fight.

We know all about the wide-open right guard spot. Can Dakota Dozier, Sam Mustipher, or perhaps rookie Zachary Thomas take an early lead this week?

Is there any real competition at starting cornerback? What about SAM linebacker?

There should be no shortage of "position battles" for a regime looking to find out who is part of its long-term plans.