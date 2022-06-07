Five Bears not named Justin Fields who will make or break 2022 season

Five Bears not named Fields who will make or break 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Most expect the 2022 season to be Year 0 of an extensive rebuild for the Bears.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles inherited a roster that needed to be torn down. This season, the Bears have $56.15 million in dead cap money, which ranks second behind the Atlanta Falcons. So the 2022 season should serve as a way for Poles and Eberflus to see what they have on the roster, who is part of the long-term vision, and what the Bears’ biggest needs are heading into an offseason where Chicago is slated to have around $100 million in salary-cap space.

However, the Bears face a very soft schedule in 2022. And with good seasons from a few key players other than Justin Fields, the first season of the Poles-Eberflus era could potentially be more exciting than anticipated.

Here are five players who are critical to the Bears’ success this fall.

Kyler Gordon

We’ve talked a lot about Jaylon Johnson running with the second team during OTAs. That’s notable because Johnson is a budding star who looks the part of a No. 1 corner in the NFL. However, despite Johnson being on the second team in May, there should be little doubt about where he will be in Week 1 when the San Francisco 49ers arrive at Soldier Field.

But the Bears need stability on the other side of the field to improve a pass defense that was abysmal last season. Chicago ranked dead last in passer rating against (103.3) and ranked tied for 30th in passing touchdowns allowed (31).

For the Bears to have any chance to be one of the NFL’s 2022 surprises, the pass defense must get better by leaps and bounds.

That’s where Kyler Gordon comes in.

Gordon was the first draft pick of the Poles-Eberflus regime and has already drawn rave reviews for his ball-hawking skills during the offseason program.

The Bears need Gordon to start on Day 1 and be a reliable No. 2 corner opposite Johnson.

Teven Jenkins/Larry Borom

I’m breaking the rules and putting the tackles in one slot.

If the 2022 season is going to be all about finding out if Fields is a franchise guy, the play of Borom and Jenkins will be critical. It will be nearly impossible to gauge Fields’ progress if he spends most of every Sunday on his backside.

Jenkins met with the new regime upon their arrival and agreed to play right tackle, the position he manned at Oklahoma State. The 2021 second-round pick has slimmed down this offseason as the Bears transition to a wide-zone attack that requires the tackles to be more agile.

For offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense to be effective, Jenkins and Borom must be serviceable in both the run and pass game. If they can hold up, Fields and the Bears’ offense will have a chance to succeed this season. If not, it will be a long 18 weeks for the second-year signal-caller.

Trevis Gipson

The key to winning in the NFL is protecting and affecting the quarterback. We covered the first above, and now we’re on to the latter.

After trading Khalil Mack, the Bears have one proven pass-rush commodity in Robert Quinn. The Bears signed Al-Quadin Muhammad this offseason and drafted developmental rusher Dominique Robinson in the fifth round.

But it’s Trevis Gipson who the Bears need to take a leap this fall and become a reliable No. 2 edge rusher.

Given Quinn’s pedigree and 18.5-sack performance last season, it’s fair to assume opponents will look to double/chip Quinn early on, asking Gipson and the rest of the Bears’ defensive line to beat them. With Eberflus moving the Bears to a 4-3 defense, Gipson returns to the position he manned in college before transitioning to a 3-4 outside backer in his first two seasons in Chicago.

The Bears are hopeful the move back will help Gipson elevate his game. Given the state of their defensive line, it’s imperative Gipson becomes a reliable pass-rush threat this fall.

Will a WR2 please stand up?

Darnell Mooney is ready to take on the challenge of being the Bears’ No. 1 receiver. That comes with its own challenges, as defenses likely will bracket the third-year receiver early on until the Bears prove they have a legitimate No. 2 option.

The Bears signed Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, and Tajae Sharpe this offseason. They also drafted Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.

At least one, preferably two, people from that group need to show they can make plays to open things up for Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet.

Early returns point to Pringle and St. Brown being the likely options, with Jones being utilized in a gadget-type role this season.

No matter who it is, the Bears need the defense to fear someone other than Mooney, or else the passing game could get bogged down.

