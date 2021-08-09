Five Baxter Bolts claim all-conference softball recognition

Aug. 9—A breakout season for sophomore Mandee Selover netted her a first team all-conference honor for the first time in her career.

Senior Maddie Pierce joined Selover on the Iowa Star Conference South Division first team after finishing in the top five in runs scored.

The Bolts had five all-conference players in all as juniors Allison Colyn and Lilie Vansice both were second-team selections and junior Ally Padget was an honorable mention choice.

All-conference selections are based on statistics inside conference play only.

Selover was a first-team infielder. She led the Bolts and ranked fifth in the ISC South Division with a .489 batting average. Her .531 on-base percentage and 17 runs ranked seventh in the league.

Selover's 15 steals ranked fourth in the conference, her 14 RBIs ranked fifth and the three doubles she hit ranked sixth. Selover also had one triple and drew four walks.

Pierce, who was a first-team outfielder, ranked 10th in the conference with a batting average of .396. and her OBP was .442. She scored 21 runs, which ranked fourth in the conference, and her four doubles ranked fifth.

Pierce also ranked eighth with 13 RBIs and tied for 10th with nine stolen bases. She finished with one triple, three walks and one hit by pitch. Pierce also had zero errors on defense.

Colyn made the second team as an infielder. She batted .333 and had an OBP of .417. Her three doubles ranked sixth in the conference and she also finished with 10 runs, one home run, 10 RBIs and six walks.

Vansice, who was a second-team outfielder, batted .326 and had an OBP of .326. She scored 11 runs, had one double, tallied eight RBIs and stole five bases.

Padget earned honorable mention recognition after hitting .286 and finishing with an OBP of .412. She ranked sixth in the league with three doubles and finished with eight runs, five RBIs, four walks, two hit by pitches and three stolen bases.

Iowa Star Conference

South Division

Softball

Final Standings

Team Conference Overall

Collins-Maxwell 13-0 23-3

Baxter 7-6 7-15

Colo-NESCO 6-7 10-18

GMG 5-8 6-19

North Tama 0-13 0-23

Coach of the Year

Kati Barnes, GMG

Player of the Year

Alexis Houge, jr., Collins-Maxwell

First Team

Pitcher — Erica Houge, fr., Collins-Maxwell

Catcher — Marissa Boege, so., Collins-Maxwell

Infielders — Mandee Selover, so., Baxter; Alexis Houge, jr., Collins-Maxwell; Reagan Franzen, sr., Collins-Maxwell; Izabell Voelker, jr., Colo-NESCO.

Outfielders — Maddie Pierce, sr., Baxter; Avery Fricke, jr., Collins-Maxwell; Rylee McLean, sr., North Tama.

Utility — Jenna Hill, jr., Colo-NESCO; Sydney Vavroch, fr., GMG.

Second Team

Pitcher — Callie Kohlwes, so., Colo-NESCO

Catcher — Abigail Hostetler, so., Colo-NESCO

Infielders — Allison Colyn, jr., Baxter; Kenzi Wierson, jr., Collins-Maxwell; McKenzie Niemeyer, sr., Colo-NESCO; Kennedi Soderbeurg, jr., GMG

Outfielders — Lilie Vansice, jr., Baxter; Natalie Swenson, sr., Colo-NESCO; Emily Vaughn, sr., GMG

Honorable Mention

Ally Padget, jr., Baxter; Sofie Wattonville, jr., Collins-Maxwell; Annabelle Nessa, fr., Colo-NESCO; Saige Frost, sr., GMG; Jamie Jacobs, fr., North Tama.