Five Barcelona players that will have to prove themselves to Hansi Flick in preseason to stay

Barcelona Hansi Flick is at the start of a significant journey in Catalonia. As he settles into his role, he has several crucial decisions to make.

One of his key tasks is working closely with Deco to identify and nurture young talents from La Masia, Barcelona’s famed youth academy.

However, perhaps even more pressing is the need to refine the senior team roster. A number of players are set to return from loan spells, and Flick will need to decide who fits into his plans moving forward.

These players will not automatically reclaim spots in the starting lineup, making the upcoming preseason tour critical. Let’s delve into five players who must make a strong impression during preseason to secure their place in Flick’s team.

Ansu Fati had a challenging loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion. He started well but was soon hampered by injuries, which hindered his ability to adapt to the demanding style of the Premier League.

Barcelona are currently in search of a left-winger, but Fati’s recent track record does not make him an obvious choice for Flick. As a result, he is keen to participate in preseason training to showcase his abilities and prove he deserves a spot in the team.

For Fati, this period is crucial to reignite his career at Barcelona and convince Flick of his potential.

Pablo Torre

Pablo Torre is another young player who will be under Flick’s scrutiny during the preseason. Although his performance was not as stellar as some of his peers, he managed to score one goal and provide two assists.

Despite the fierce competition for midfield positions, with players like Fermin Lopez, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, and Gavi already in the mix, Torre will have the opportunity to demonstrate his skills.

The midfield is well-stocked, making it difficult for Torre to secure a first-team spot, but a strong preseason showing could significantly boost his chances.

Alex Valle

With Marcos Alonso’s departure, there is a vacancy in the left-back position, though Alejandro Balde is expected to take on the primary role.

This opens up a crucial opportunity for Alex Valle to provide depth in this area. While players like Joao Cancelo and Hector Fort can also cover this position, Valle’s addition would offer Flick more defensive options.

To earn a place on the roster, the 20-year-old must seize every opportunity during the preseason to prove his worth and versatility in defence.

Eric Garcia faces a tough challenge due to the crowded situation in the center-back position.

With players like Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Jules Kounde and Inigo Martinez likely to feature prominently, Garcia’s chances of significant playing time appear slim unless there are departures.

However, the preseason offers Garcia a chance to make a strong impression on Flick. If he can demonstrate his abilities and reliability, he might move up the pecking order and be considered a valuable alternative for the team.

Julian Araujo returns from a successful loan spell at Las Palmas, and he has a golden opportunity to become a first-team regular next season.

Barcelona currently have a shortage of right-backs, especially if Joao Cancelo returns to Manchester City. Reports suggest that Araujo, along with another returning loanee, is being considered for retention by Barcelona for the upcoming season.

For Araujo, the preseason will be a pivotal time to show Flick that he is ready to step up and fill the right-back position, potentially securing a crucial role in the team’s defensive lineup.