Five Barcelona players in contention to represent Spain in Olympics

If the ongoing fervour around Euro 2024 was not enough, sports fans across the world are awaiting the start of the Paris Olympics this summer, which will commence in the last week of July.

In light of the Olympics this year, many players across Europe are in contention to feature in both Euro/Copa America and the Olympics – something which has been strongly criticised by clubs.

Barcelona, too, are no exception and a host of players could feature in both Euro and Olympics this summer, especially as far as the Spain team is concerned.

Five Barça players may represent Spain in the Olympics

According to Mundo Deportivo, there are five Barcelona players who may represent Spain in the upcoming Olympics.

The players in question are Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal, all of who are eligible to travel to France this summer.

Both Fermin and Cubarsi are in contention to play in Olympics (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

It must be noted that Fermin, Ferran and Yamal are currently in European action, representing Spain for Euro 2024.

That is why the report suggests that the availability of these three players in the Olympics could depend on how big of a role they play in Euro 2024.

Yamal, for his part, has started both games for Spain so far and one would expect the 16-year-old to continue playing a key role for La Roja throughout the rest of the campaign.

Yamal’s participation in the Olympics, therefore, could be a doubt. As for Ferran and Firmin, they could be in contention to play in the Games.

Ferran has only featured as a substitute in two of Spain’s games this season whereas Fermin Lopez is yet to play a single minute of the competition so far.

Spain’s Olympic team coach Santi Denia is expected to announce his team for the Olympics on June 26.