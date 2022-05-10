Five take-aways from Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks

The Boston Celtics pulled out a gutsy win over the defending NBA champs at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday night, and now the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks head back to the Hub with a 2-2 series stalemate.

Early in the game, the Celtics looked a little fried, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. were firmly in control. Boston showed real composure and pulled things together before absolutely blitzing the Bucks in the fourth quarter. The Celtics won the final frame 43-28 thanks in part to a career game from veteran big man Al Horford and star forward Jayson Tatum finding his offense at the right time.

With Game 5 on deck, let’s take a look at what we learned Monday night from some sizzling second-round action.

Al Horford might be underpaid

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

To borrow a quip from MassLive’s Brian Robb, it might be the case that Al Horford’s $27 million salary is an underpay. At present, the 35-year-old vet has been perhaps Boston’s best player in the postseason.

Big Al is averaging 18.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game thus far in the series on 55/50/83 shooting splits. His offensive contributions have been incredible. He goes from stretching the floor with his steady three-point shooting to dunking all over Giannis. It’s tremendous basketball.

His defense has been just as special. Few players have the size and speed — especially at his age — to pick up a player like the Greek Freak one-on-one and hold his own. Especially with the absence of Robert Williams III, Horford has been truly invaluable for Boston.

Jayson Tatum needs to keep attacking the rim

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Down the stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, Jayson Tatum looked like a bonafide MVP candidate. And at times during the playoffs, he has emphatically been the best player on the floor.

At the same time, though, Taco Jay has struggled to really get going against the Bucks. For much of last night, this was the case. Putting the ball on the floor and attacking the rim in the second half of Game 4 appeared to wake Tatum up, and he needs to do more of that.

Big Deuce is shooting a respectable 34% from 3 for series. That shot is there for him whenever he wants it. He needs to keep attacking the rim to really open his offensive game up. Finishing against Giannis and Brook Lopez is easier said than done, but Tatum has the length and size to do so (or get fouled in the process). Likewise, the ability to kick to an open teammate is always there should he really head to the hole. Keep attacking, Jayson.

Jaylen Brown needs to take a breath

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Jaylen Brown has been exceptional during this series against the Bucks. He was the undisputed hero of Game 2, and his efficient offense and timely bursts of scoring are a critical component of this brand of Celtics basketball.

He can get a little frazzled sometimes. He’s averaging almost four turnovers per game, and has a few silly fouls or defensive lapses under his belt as well.

To be clear, he has been sensational for most of these playoffs. But sometimes he can call his own number a bit too often and appeared really shaken when he picked up his fifth foul in Game 4. He’s got to channel his intensity and emotion just a little more as the series progresses so he can continue to do his thing unencumbered.

Point guard Marcus Smart is key

Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks’ Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Like Brown, Marcus Smart needs to do his job and stay the course. Against the Nets, Smart logged an impressive 2.8 assist to turnover rate. Here in the second round, that number has dropped to a good but not great 1.8. In Game 4, the returns were mixed.

Smart has really evolved into one of the more effective “traditional” point guards in the NBA, and certainly one that suits this Boston team. After the trade deadline, we saw Smart focus much more on quarterbacking the offense. It’s crucial for the Celtics.

The Texas native finished Monday night’s game with 8 assists, but it really wasn’t until the second half that he settled down. He was especially effective in the fourth quarter, and it’s that version of Marcus Smart the Celtics fundamentally need.

The blueprint for beating Giannis is there

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

For most of Game 4, Giannis Antetokounmpo was extraordinary. He finished the night with 34 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists. In the third period especially he was positively dominant. And still the Celtics gutted out a win.

Stopping, or, more accurately, managing Giannis is crucial for Boston. They’re not going to shut him down, but the C’s might have figured out how to limit his otherwise undeniable play.

First, Boston went back to switches and double-teams halfway through Game 4. This seemed to perplex Milwaukee, certainly helped the Celtics mitigate some early foul trouble, and kept the Greek Freak working to get his all night long. As such, Giannis looked gassed in the final quarter, just as the C’s turned up the temperature.

Second, Boston needs to keep up its physical play against Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks. By design, the 3-point shot is going to be open to the Celtics all series long. Attack Giannis and Brook Lopez at the rim on offense and don’t be afraid to foul on defense. Boston has the talent, depth, and muscle to win a protracted physical fight.

