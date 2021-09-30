Five Auburn players that can wreck LSU’s chances to win

While Auburn might not be playing hot right now, there is no denying the talent that is still on roster for the Tigers. Past recruiting has kept Auburn from completely falling off a cliff to start Bryan Harsin’s tenure.

Auburn still has some NFL talent, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The majority of Auburn’s starters took part in a 48-11 victory over the LSU Tigers last season. Has Auburn gotten 37 points worse than they were a year ago in this game? Who could potentially lift Auburn to a victory if the opportunity arose?

Here are five Auburn players that can wreck LSU’s chances to keep the Cigar Curse streak going.

Tank Bigsby

Bigsby is currently not 100% for the Tigers, but he is still one of the best running backs in the SEC. Should Auburn elect to try and control the game on the ground, they can certainly do so with Bigsby.

Roger McCreary

McCreary has experience playing LSU. Auburn’s best lockdown corner has already snagged two interceptions this season, including a pick-six. McCreary vs Boutte will be one of the most significant matchups of the night.

Demetris Robertson

Robertson has been Auburn’s best deep-threat this season. Robertson could expose some holes in this LSU secondary.

Owen Pappoe

Pappoe is one of Auburn’s top NFL prospects. Should he be healthy for this game, Auburn would have another linebacker that can drop back into coverage and defense LSU’s passing attack.

Jarquez Hunter

Hunter has really shown out in the first four games of his college career. He’s on pace to finish the season with 1,200 rushing yards. If Tank is not 100% healthy, Hunter is just as formidable of a running back.

