Five Auburn football players to watch against UGA

The Auburn Tigers are coming off back-to-back tight games against SEC competition. Auburn lost last week against LSU and is now 3-2.

The Tigers have struggled offensively in recent weeks. In fact, Auburn has not scored more than 24 points since Week 1.

Auburn faces the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia has one of the top defenses in the country and a talented offense, but the Bulldogs did not play well last week against Missouri.

Georgia has struggled with turnovers and red zone efficiency in recent weeks. Can the Dawgs get back on track at home against Auburn? If Georgia is going to win in convincing fashion, then Kirby Smart and company need to have a plan for these five key Auburn players.

No. 5 Wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson

The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson is a former four-star recruit. Johnson is Auburn’s leading receiver. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound speedster will need to make a big play if the Tigers are going to win.

Johnson has 16 catches for 305 yards and a touchdown this season. He scored a long touchdown last week against LSU.

No. 4 Linebacker Owen Pappoe

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe is the Tigers’ leading tackler with 33 total tackles. The senior linebacker also has a forced fumble and is coming off an eight tackle performance against LSU. If Auburn can slow down Georgia’s rushing attack, then the Tigers may be able to make this one interesting.

No. 3 Quarterbak Robby Ashford

The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford will need a big, turnover-free game if Auburn is going to upset Georgia. Ashford has thrown for 709 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions this year. The former four-star recruit primarily played against LSU, Penn State, and Missouri, so he is battle-tested.

No. 2 Pass rusher Derick Hall

The Montgomery Advertiser

Derick Hall is probably Auburn’s best pass rusher. Hall has four sacks and an interception this season. He’s ranked as the No. 93 prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, per Tankathon.

Story continues

No. 1 Running back Tank Bigsby

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby will be one of the best running backs Georgia faces all year. Bigsby is the No. 89 prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

The junior running back has 69 carries for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Bigsby rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. He will test the Georgia run defense.

More Georgia football

[listicle id=79293]

[lawrence-auto-related count=4]

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire