Five Auburn commits make Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

Auburn is going to be well represented at the 2023 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game with five commits being named to the roster.

The AHSAA announced the roster on Saturday and wide receivers Perry Thompson and Bryce Cain, running back J'Marrion Burnette, defensive back Jayden Lewis and defensive lineman Malik Blocton all made the cut.

The AHSACDA All-Star Selection Committee selected the players from nominations submitted by member school coaches at a meeting this week at the AHSAA Office.

Thompson, Auburn’s five-star commit, has caught 33 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns for Foley. He has also rushed and thrown a touchdown for Foley.

Cain is enjoying a breakout season for Baker. The speedster has snagged 26 receptions for 654 yards and 10 touchdowns, he has over 100 yards receiving in five of their six games.

Burnette has been battling an ankle injury and has played in just three games for Andalusia. He’s rushed for 157 yards and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Blocton has made his presence felt for Pike Road so far, making 47 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. Stats are not available for Lewis’ season but he has helped lead Anniston to a 4-3 record.

The game is set to be played Saturday, Dec. 16 at Carlisle H.H. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire