Five assisted by Red Cross after Niagara Falls fire

Aug. 27—The Red Cross was requested to assist five people following a structure fire overnight at 336 19th St.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. for reports of a structure fire with someone possibly trapped inside. Police arrived on scene first and found a woman with her two cats on the fire escape. Officers assisted the woman down off the fire escape to safety. All other occupants were able to escape.

Fire crews made entry into the multi-unit and multi-use structure and located fire inside the first-floor corner store on the north side of the building and extinguished it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.