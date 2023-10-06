Five arrested after phones stolen from students

Five people have been arrested after phones were stolen from students in Nottingham who were approached on nights out.

Nottinghamshire Police said the students were told of investment opportunities such as cryptocurrency schemes.

They were then advised to hand over their devices so they could be added to social media groups, the force said, but the person then walked off with their phones.

A police spokesperson said when students tried to stop the thefts, the suspect was joined by several accomplices who threatened their victims with violence.

The five arrested, aged 17 to 21, were held on suspicion of robbery in connection with some of the reports.

Students have been advised to be vigilant on nights out.

Police said they were "doing everything we can to bring offenders to justice".

