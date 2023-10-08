Five areas England must fix if they are to win their Rugby World Cup quarter-final0

Manu Tuilagi failed to make a dent in Samoa's defence - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

The good news for England is that they are through to the World Cup quarter-finals. But we knew that before kick-off. The bad news is that their performance against an inspired Samoa has left far more questions than answers. Next weekend they are likely to face Fiji, who beat them at Twickenham just six weeks ago and need to secure only a point against Portugal today. There is plenty to fix.

Accuracy from exit plays

England’s entire approach is predicated on getting out of their own half and moving the ball upfield in a swift, straightforward manner. By that measure, the first half against Samoa was a horror show.

In the third minute, from a line-out close to his own 22, Jamie George skewed a throw off the straight. George did help redeem himself in this instance as Samoa shipped a penalty at the ensuing scrum, yet it was a sign of things to come.

When a well-worked try for Ollie Chessum appeared to have settled England, Ben Earl spilled the restart. Chessum compounded the error two phases later by flopping off his feet to concede a breakdown penalty. Billy Vunipola may not be the barnstorming tackle-breaker that he has been in previous years, but he is solid and secure in these situations and sets platforms amid heavy traffic.

Farrell's England have a lot of work to do - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Speaking of platforms, a third Samoa try, which was disallowed due to a scrape of a knock-on, arrived on the back of a horribly sliced box-kick from Alex Mitchell. Unfortunately, the scrum-half is resembling a round peg in a game plan that has a square hole for that position. There has been precious little scope for Mitchell’s unique selling point – zipping between rucks to facilitate fast phase-play. And he cannot be blamed for that.

Put bluntly, England do not have the dynamism to mitigate elementary errors by scoring tries out of the blue. Frankly, their ceiling as a side is too low. Sloppy mistakes like needless penalties and fumbles hurt them more than they might hurt other teams because England aim to exert pressure with pragmatism. Without accuracy, a pragmatic template looks gruesome very quickly.

Settle on a back-row blend

Tom Curry grew into this contest, his first since returning from suspension. Ben Earl topped the tackle count with 15 yet was not as influential as he was against Argentina and Japan. Courtney Lawes was a go-to line-out target. But did this trio function well enough for another run? The jury is out.

George Martin’s impact was impressive, which is just one facet to consider for Fiji. Do they need Vunipola to help them eke out impetus more consistently? With slow ball, every backline struggles.

Under the scrutiny of Andrew Brace, England were inferior at the breakdown and lost five of 66 rucks. A Samoa back row of Theo McFarland, Fritz Lee and Steven Luatua were imposing and effective on both sides of the ball. Levani Botia, Fiji’s supreme scavenger, will be licking his lips.

Move away from a Farrell-Tuilagi centre partnership

Reuniting Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi as a 12-13 duo felt risky because of its lack of lateral speed; and this was always going to be a concern in defence. The pair combined for a lovely line break early on, from which Tuilagi should have linked with support runners. Farrell’s deft, flat pass, with George Ford sitting deeper, had unlocked the defence.

When Samoa had possession, it was a different story. Lima Sopoaga toyed with England, making them look cumbersome. With half an hour remaining, Steve Borthwick had seen enough. Ford was sacrificed to bring on Marcus Smith at full-back and move Joe Marchant to outside centre, with Tuilagi returning to the 12 channel that suits him far better these days

Marchant’s agility and deceptive toughness is more of an asset at outside centre. Against the firepower of Fiji, posting Tuilagi at 13 would be asking for trouble.

Seriously consider starting Smith if not Ford

Marcus Smith gave England extra zip when he came on - Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP

Borthwick’s tenure at Leicester Tigers was characterised by big selection calls. Perhaps the highest-profile example was him leaving Nemani Nadolo out of the match-day 23 that won the Premiership final and starting Richard Wigglesworth in that game. The latter appeared to spook Saracens. Over the coming hours, Borthwick will debate another pivotal pick.

Farrell’s second half featured some strange moments. After his mishap with the shot clock, he flung a poor pass off his left hand to Jonny May when England had penalty advantage and were pressing for a try that would have finally re-taken the lead. Borthwick cannot be afraid to keep Farrell out of the line-up. In fairness, he has already done this once during the Six Nations.

Similarly, while many may have viewed Smith’s conversion to full-back as a gimmick initially, there is little doubt that he adds urgency and verve in this role. Often, attitude goes a long way and the 24-year-old’s spunky mindset lifts those around him. What is more, as hinted in the last section, England seem more balanced with two of Marchant, Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence in the centres. Lawrence added energy from the bench all over the field.

A 10-15 playmaking partnership, rather than a 10-12 of two fly-halves, is preferred by most leading nations these days. Borthwick should consider following suit. Yes, leaving Smith isolated in the back-field would leave England vulnerable to an aerial bombardment. Then again, encouraging Fiji to kick might not be the worst idea.

Tidy up the maul

Martin Sigren, the Chile skipper, suggested that England had shown mercy to his team by opting against driving line-outs. A fortnight later, Samoa continually fronted up, outmuscling and outmanoeuvring their opponents when they attempted to maul, often after England had turned down kickable penalties to go to the corner.

While England ate up around 25 metres with an early rumble, with McFarland fortunate not to be yellow-carded for bringing down the maul, they were hugely scruffy thereafter. Luatua and Brian Alainu’use used their heft intelligently to stall momentum. Spills at the tail and poor transfers blighted them throughout. Borthwick and George Kruis will be peering into laptops for solutions.