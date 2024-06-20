Five area youth climbers from Rochester's Roca Climbing and Fitness qualify for nationals in Salt Lake City

Jun. 19—ROCHESTER — Area youth climbers for Rochester's Roca Climbing and Fitness represented themselves well at the USA Climbing Division 6 Championships on June 15-16 in Arlington Heights, Ill.

Of the 10 Roca climbers that qualified from the regional competition in May, five of them — Lilly Thome, Addie Scheid, Erik Cmiel, Ben Edwards and Nick Dewhirst — did well enough over the weekend to qualify for the national competition in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 7-14. Overall as a team, Roca finished third out of 25 teams from Northern Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Northern Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Edwards led the way with a second place finish in the Male Youth B (MYB) division. Edwards had won his regional in Milwaukee back in May and placed first in his qualifier on Saturday. He will be joined in the competition by Dewhirst, who finished sixth in the MYB division. Erik Cmiel qualified in the Male Junior Division (MJR) with a third place finish in the finals. He won his Saturday qualifier to advance to Sunday's finals.

Thome — Female Youth B (FYB) — and Scheid — Female Youth C (FYC) — each advanced to nationals thanks to great efforts on Sunday.

Thome had finished eighth to qualify for Sunday, before finishing seventh. Scheid placed fifth on Sunday after placing 11th in her qualifier. Now each are heading to Utah.

The top six US residents from each category advance to Nationals. Sometimes there are competitors from other countries that compete and can advance. That was the case this year in Thome's category. She advanced with a seventh place finish because one of the competitors in her category was not a US resident.

Here is the full list of all 10 Roca competitors from the Division 6 Championships. An asterisk on Saturday's results represents qualifying for Sunday's final. An asterisk on Sunday meant the climber qualified for Nationals set for July 7-14. The lower the score the better.

SATURDAY

FYB

Lilly Thome (8th, 8.66 pts)*

FCY

Addie Scheid (11th, 11.68 pts)*

Willa Carlson (16th, 14.2 pts)

MJR

Erik Cmiel (1st, 1 pts)*

MYA

Berrick Miller (5th, 5.66 pts)*

Mason Rowse (10th, 9.67 pts)*

Elijah Miller (18th, 19.34 pts)

MYB

Ben Edwards (7th, 7.48 pts)*

Nick Dewhirst (10th, 9.54 pts)*

Bo Fenner (17th, 17.23 pts)

SUNDAY

FYB

Lilly Thome (7th, 7.5 pts)*

FYC

Addie Scheid (5th, 5 pts)*

MJR

Erik Cmiel (3rd, 3 pts)*

MYA

Berrick Miller (7th, 6.5 pts)

Mason Rowse (14th, 14 pts)

MYB

Ben Edwards (2nd, 2 pts)*

Nick Dewhirst (6th, 6.5 pts)*