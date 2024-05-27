Five area teams set to start SoCal regional baseball, softball playoffs on Tuesday

A jammed-packed postseason of Kern County high school baseball and softball will continue this week when the Southern California Regionals playoffs begin Tuesday.

Section baseball champions Liberty, Bakersfield Christian, Shafter and Chavez will be joined by softball-champion BCHS for first-round play. All games are slated to start at 4 p.m.

Liberty (27-4), which defeated Clovis West to win the Central Section D-I crown on Saturday will open Division-II regional play as the No. 1 seed, at home against No. 8 Westlake (26-5).

The Warriors, who defeated Bakersfield Christian to win the regional D-III title last year, lost in the Southern Section D-II quarterfinals and hasn’t played a game since May 10.

BCHS baseball earned the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Palm Desert (17-12) on Tuesday at 4. The Aztecs lost in the Southern Section D-IV quarterfinals.

The Eagles (26-5) won the Central Section D-II baseball title on Friday, holding on for a 4-2 victory over Atascadero. The BCHS softball team (27-1) edged top-seeded Taft to win the section D-III title, 1-0 in nine innings. Now the two will open regional play with a home doubleheader.

The No. 4 Eagles softball team will host No. 5 Porterville-Monache in D-III. The Marauders lost to top-seeded Santa Maria-St. Joseph in the Central Section D-II title game.

Shafter, fresh off its first baseball section title in the school’s 96-year history, will open regional Division-V play as the No. 5 seed against No. 4 Los Angeles-Eagle Rock and John Marshall High School.

Eagle Rock (15-8) won the Los Angeles City Section D-II title with a 12-8 win over North Hills-Monroe.

Chavez (19-12), which defeated Lindsay 1-0 to win the Central Section D-VI championship, is the No. 8 seed for D-V regional play. The Titans will travel to play top-seeded South El Monte (22-7), which lost in the Southern Section D-VII final.

Southern California Regional playoffs

Baseball

First round, 4 p.m. Tuesday

Division II

No. 8 Westlake at No. 1 Liberty

Division III

No. 7 Palm Desert at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian

Division V

No. 8 Chavez at No. 1 South El Monte

No. 5 Shafter at No. 4 Los Angeles-Eagle Rock

Softball

First round, 4 p.m. Tuesday

Division III

No. 5 Porterville-Monache at No. 4 Bakersfield Christian