Five area Section IV teams ready for states

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A busy week is upon us for local Section IV teams in their respective state tournaments.

A total of five Elmira-Corning area teams, four from Corning, will compete in their opening round games in the New York State Championships starting tomorrow. In baseball, Corning (10-9) plays Ketchum (20-3) at 4 pm Thursday close to home at Horseheads High School in the Class AAA play-in game.

The Blue Raider (17-2) baseball squad faces Walkhill (17-4) at Saugerties at 3 pm Thursday in the NYS Class AA opening round.

Corning softball (11-6) will wait until Saturday when the travel to play North Rockland (22-2) at 1 pm in the AAA state tournament. And in lacrosse, the Hawks will represent Section IV in both boy and girls competition.

The Corning girls (4-10) play Cicero-North Syracuse (16-2) at West Genesee Saturday at 1 pm in Class A states. And, the Hawk boys lacrosse team (10-7) awaits the winner between Liverpool and Baldwinsville Saturday at 4 pm in Vestal.

Stay with 18 Sports for all of you New York State Tournament coverage on local high school teams.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.