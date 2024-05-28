Five area players selected to Class B all-state baseball honor team

May 28—MITCHELL — A Mitchell-area quintet earned selections to the Class B baseball all-state first team, announced by the South Dakota High School Baseball Association on Tuesday.

Included among the first-team honorees were Winner/Colome's Aiden Barfuss, Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman's Dakota Munger, Bon Homme/Avon's Easton Mudder, Parkston/Ethan/Tripp's Luke Bormann and Howard's Luke Koepsell.

Barfuss, a senior picked as a utility player and pitcher, posted a .439 batting average, picking up two doubles, three triples and three home runs. The senior also paced the Royals on the mounds with a 1.94 earned-run average and 32 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings.

Munger put up eye-popping numbers at the plate with a .658 average and .729 on-base percentage, adding 13 stolen bases, 13 runs batted in and scoring 17 runs himself. The senior struck out 37 batters in 23 2/3 innings with a 2.07 ERA, earning a selection at pitcher and shortstop.

Mudder, another utility and pitching selection, boasted a .574 average with 20 RBIs at the plate. On the mound, the senior offered 19 innings of relief, picking up three wins and recording 27 strikeouts. Mudder helped spearhead BHA's return to the Class B state tournament, where it's the No. 4 seed. BHA added a second-team pick in pitcher/shortstop Landon Bares.

Bormann, who was selected as an outfielder, owned a .469 average and was tied for the lead among all-state picks with four triples. The senior speedster also swiped 15 bases for his state-tournament-bound squad, which faces off with BHA in the quarterfinals.

Koepsell, the lone area junior named to the honor team, was picked as a pitcher and catcher. He posted a .480 average with 15 RBIs at the plate, offering 29 innings of work with 35 strikeouts and a 0.73 ERA. Howard, the No. 3 seed in the state tournament, also had a pair of second-team picks in senior shortstop Jackson Remmers and sophomore pitcher Nolan Mentele, one of only two underclassmen on the Class B all-state squads.

Senior pitcher Caden Oberbroekling represented Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake, the No. 6 seed in the state tournament, as the Honkers' lone all-state selection. PGDCWL is the No. 6 seed in the state tournament and plays No. 3 Howard in the state quarterfinals.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney, the No. 7 seed in the state tournament, had a pair of juniors named to the second team in catcher Brady Fox and pitcher/first baseman Tyson Wentland.

Gregory County rounded out the area squads with multiple second-team players, as senior pitcher/shortstop Gannon Thomas and senior catcher Rylan Peck were chosen.