Five from area named to North Dakota Class B all-state softball team

Jun. 7—GRAND FORKS — Five players in the Grand Forks Herald coverage area were selected to the North Dakota Class B all-state softball team, which was released Thursday by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

The top state honors went to May-Port-C-G. Rylee Satrom was named the Outstanding Senior Athlete, while Patriots coach Keenan Konschak was named Coach of the Year.

May-Port-C-G, the No. 1 seed in the state tournament before finishing seventh, landed three players on the all-state team. Danica Hanson, Raina Satrom and Rylee Satrom all made the team.

Thompson, which finished sixth at the state tournament, landed two players on the team in Dru Schwab and Sydney Schwabe.

Entering the state tournament, Raina Satrom, a senior catcher-first baseman, hit .529 with 40 RBIs. Hanson, a senior shortstop-pitcher, hit .479 with 11 doubles. Rylee Satrom hit .380 with four home runs. She also was 10-1 pitching with a 0.91 earned-run average.

Schwab, a senior, entered the state tournament with a .505 average and 13 doubles. Schwabe, a senior, was hitting .443 and 10-4 on the mound with 68 strikeouts in 78.1 innings pitched.

May-Port-C-G — Danica Hanson, Raina Satrom, Rylee Satrom; Thompson — Dru Schwab, Sydney Schwabe; Velva/Drake-Anamoose — Cienna Clemens; Beulah — Addie Dale-Geiger, Ava Seibel; Ray — Maddix Falk; Central Cass — Grace Fletschock, Witney Mitchell; Kindred-Richland — Mackenzie Fuxa, Danica Rath, Leah Rolland; Bottineau — Halle Gullett, Kaia Hennings; Washburn/Center-Stanton — Kya Kulzer; Renville County — Ginger Savelkoul; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark — Logen Ystaas; Wilton-Wing — Taylor Zimmerman

Outstanding Senior Athlete — Rylee Satrom, MPCG

Coach of the Year — Keenan Konschak, MPCG