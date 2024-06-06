Five area boys earn all-conference soccer honors

Jun. 5—OSKALOOSA — As Dallas Center-Grimes went on to win a state title last week, the Little Hawkeye all-conference teams were released with five area boys being named to the two teams. Pella had three first teams honorees in Teddy Apostolopoulos, Austin Bone and Max Lauman.

Apostolopoulos, a senior, had another strong season as scorer and playmaker for the Dutch. He would end up leading Pella in goals (11) and assists (5) despite missing three games due to injury.

Bone, a senior, was Pella's other consistent playmaker this spring. The midfielder would finish with six goals to go along with five assists.

Lauman, a senior, was the key leader on the back end for Pella again this season. Along with several big stops on defense, he also added one goal in 2024.

Pella Christian's Ethan Van Arendonk and Oskaloosa's Klayton Roberts received second team all-conference honors.

Van Arendonk, a junior, finished as PC's leading scorer this spring. He would finish with 13 goals in 15 games to go with two assists.

Roberts, a senior, tied for the team lead in goals on an Osky team that struggled this season. He would finish with two goals and one assist to wrap up his senior season.

Pella's Kolton Messer and Aren Heilbusch, Pella Christian's Nathan Brouwer and Camden Parker and Oskaloosa's Dylan Purdum and Reed Peterson received honorable mentions.

Little Hawkeye Conference Standings

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (5-0), 2. Norwalk (5-1), T3. Pella (3-3), T3. Newton (3-3), 5. Indianola (2-4), 6. Pella Christian (2-3), 7. Oskaloosa (0-6)

